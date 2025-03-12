Uber and Refex Green Mobility to Launch 1,000 EVs Across Key Indian Cities

Uber has teamed up with Refex Green Mobility to put 1,000 electric vehicles (EVs) on the road in major Indian cities by 2026 pushing forward with its plan to grow its EV fleet. This team effort will bring electric cars to Uber's service in places like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

This initiative supports Uber’s worldwide goal of offering completely emission-free rides by 2040.

"Uber is committed to accelerating the shift to zero-emission mobility in India, and this partnership with Refex eVeelz is a significant step in that direction," said Aditya Kapoor, Head, of Supply and Electrification, Uber India and South Asia.

The company remains focused on eliminating barriers to EV adoption and driving the transition to a greener future through strategic partnerships to build a sustainable world for all, he added.

"This collaboration, in addition to our currently existing B2B as well as B2C operations with nearly 1,300 company-owned 4-wheeler EVs, will help us contribute to reducing urban carbon emissions and will also play a key role in achieving India's broader sustainability goals," said Sachin Navtosh Jha, Refex Group Chief of Staff.

Refex Green Mobility, a fully-owned subsidiary of Refex Industries based in Chennai, operates under the brand name Refex eVeelz.

