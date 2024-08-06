Swiggy Instamart Introduces Sairam Krishnamurthy as COO

Swiggy Instamart has appointed Sairam Krishnamurthy as its quick commerce division's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Krishnamurthy, a seasoned retail and FMCG expert joins Swiggy at a crucial time as the company faces stiff competition from Zomato-owned Blinkit, Zepto, and other rapid delivery services.

Sairam Krishnamurthy's Extensive Retail and FMCG Background

Before joining Swiggy, Sairam Krishnamurthy served as the COO at More Retail, an Amazon company through a joint venture with Samara Capital, where he spent over three-and-a-half years managing a chain of offline retail stores. He also held significant positions at Ola Mobility and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), leading multiple brands and expanding their market presence.

New Role at Swiggy Instamart

In his new role at Swiggy Instamart, Krishnamurthy will oversee the operating units, including dark store operations, infrastructure operations, city growth, and expansion. Swiggy aims to leverage his extensive experience in retail and FMCG to expand its product portfolio and increase average order values (AOVs) by selling beyond groceries amidst rising competition in the quick commerce sector.

For his new role, Sai said: "I am thrilled to join team Swiggy in a business that I believe represents the future of grocery retail. As an ardent consumer turned operator, I am energised by the opportunity to drive profitable growth for Swiggy Instamart. I look forward to collaborating with the team to unlock the immense potential of the business and lead it into the next phase of growth," said Krishnamurthy, who has over 18 years of experience.

In a statement, Girish Menon, CHRO, Swiggy, said, "Sai’s extensive experience and impressive track record as an operator, leading cross-functional teams in a high-growth environment make him an ideal fit for Swiggy Instamart at this juncture of our journey".

Recent Executive Appointments at the Foodtech Platform

The food-tech platform has made several important hires recently, greatly bolstering its management team. The appointment of Himavant Srikrishna Kurnala, a former executive of Jio Mart, as Senior Vice President and Product Head for Instamart is noteworthy. Furthermore, Mayank Rajvaidya, who oversaw Amazon's Consumables Private Brands before, has been named Vice President of Fruits & Vegetables. Additionally, the platform has appointed Manu Sasidharan, a former executive of Flipkart, as the Associate Vice President of the FMCG Category for Instamart.

