Pepsales Secures Pre-Seed Funding Led by Chiratae Ventures

Pepsales has secured $1.1 million in pre-seed funding. The round was led by Chiratae Ventures, with additional support from angel investors in the Bay Area and key figures from India’s startup ecosystem.

The investment will be instrumental in fueling Pepsales’ mission to transform B2B product demos, addressing a significant pain point in sales processes. Most companies struggle with demos that fail to connect with buyers due to their generic nature, which leads to lost opportunities and lower sales conversion rates.

Revolutionizing B2B Sales Demos with AI

Founded in 2023 by Ajay Singh and Abhinandan Sahgal, Pepsales aims to automate and personalize product demos using artificial intelligence and machine learning. These technologies enable sales teams to tailor each demo to the specific needs and preferences of potential buyers.

"Imagine if every B2B SaaS company in the world could create personalized demos for every buyer at every touchpoint with their buyer. Software buyers want to see product demo in the first meeting with the sales team," said Ajay Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Pepsales. "Our solution is designed to make this vision a reality, empowering sales teams to deliver truly tailored demos that captivate their prospects."

Pepsales’ proprietary technology analyzes customer interactions and product data to determine buyer preferences and highlight the most relevant features. This AI-driven approach automates demo personalisation, eliminating the need for manual customisation and enabling sales teams to deliver impactful demos quickly and efficiently.

Market Opportunity and Future Plans

Pepsales is targeting the global enterprise software market, which sees an annual sales and marketing spend of over $190 billion. With its innovative demo automation technology, Pepsales is poised to capture a significant share of this market by addressing the inefficiencies in the demo process.

According to Venkatesh Peddi, Managing Director at Chiratae Ventures, "At Chiratae, we invest in visionary teams addressing large, untapped market opportunities. Pepsales is tackling a critical pain point in the massive B2B tech sales landscape with an innovative, AI-driven approach. Their solution has the potential to transform how companies conduct product demos and close deals. We're excited to support Ajay, Abhinandan, and their team as they work to revolutionize the sales process for B2B tech companies globally."

The company plans to use the pre-seed funding to build out its enterprise-grade AI platform, expand its team with top talent in product, technology, and AI, and scale its operations across the U.S. and India. Pepsales will also strengthen its sales and marketing teams to drive platform adoption in key markets.

Pepsales' Vision: Automating Personalized Demos in Three Clicks

Abhinandan Sahgal, Co-founder and CTO, emphasized the platform’s ability to streamline the demo process: "If you show a demo to Nike which is meant for Nike and not for Mercedes, chances are you can improve your wins by 50%. Using Pepsales, you can do it in 3 clicks," added Abhinandan Sahgal, Co-founder and CTO of Pepsales. "Our proprietary AI and ML technology automates the process of creating personalized demos, saving sales teams countless hours."

"We spoke to 140 sales leaders in 80 B2B SaaS companies and realized that demos are mission critical to sales but 80% of demos fail to impress buyers due to their generic, one-size-fits-all approach," said Ajay Singh. "Pepsales is on a mission to change this, helping companies win more deals by delivering demos that truly resonate with their target customers."

Unlike traditional demo creation methods, which can take anywhere from hours to days, Pepsales reduces this time to minutes, allowing sales teams to focus on what truly matters—building relationships and closing deals.

The Urgency to Solve a Sales Challenge

Pepsales’ founders believe that the time to solve the demo personalisation problem is now. As Ajay Singh explained, "The growth rate of even the best B2B SaaS companies halved in 2023 compared to 2020. There is no better time to address this challenge than now."

Conclusion: Poised to Transform B2B SaaS Demos

With the backing of Chiratae Ventures and a clear vision to revolutionize B2B sales demos, Pepsales is on track to make a lasting impact on the global enterprise software market. By enabling SaaS companies to deliver personalised, engaging demos in just three clicks, Pepsales aims to increase win rates, drive sales productivity, and redefine the future of B2B product demos.

