ONDC Network Achieves 12 Million Orders Milestone in July

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) recorded 12 million orders in a variety of categories in July 2024, with 430,000 orders each day, demonstrating the network's remarkable growth. Presently, the network has more than 6.38 lakh vendors and service providers, functioning in over 609 cities and providing delivery to 1,200 locations across the country.

Key Highlights

The Open Network saw a new monthly order record in July, reaching a figure of 12 million.

The non-mobility segment contributed 7.6 million orders.

The mobility sector accounted for 4.4 million orders.

Mobility and Non-Mobility Orders:

In July, the mobility domain accounted for 4.4 million transactions, while the remaining 7.6 million orders came from non-mobility sectors. Within the non-mobility sector, the food and beverages category saw 1.7 million transactions, and grocery recorded 1.4 million transactions. The fashion segment contributed 0.6 million transactions. The remaining 4 million orders were distributed among on-network logistics, beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, and retail vouchers.

ONDC highlighted that In the food and beverages sector, the Network has captured an impressive 18% market share in Bengaluru and 3% nationally, indicating strong adoption in key markets. The month of July also saw the launch of the auto components and accessories category on the Network, featuring sellers such as Ess Aay Automotive (Hero Genuine).

The ONDC Network is continuing to broaden its scope and reach, now operating across 10 domains with 108 active Network participants. This expansion showcases the network's commitment to fostering a diverse and dynamic digital commerce environment.

Additionally, the ONDC Network is introducing the Swantantra sale, which will feature a range of attractive offers and promotions. This upcoming event promises exciting deals for customers, so stay tuned for more details!

Established on December 31, 2021, ONDC is a Section 8 company operating under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) within the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. Its mission is to transform digital commerce in India by fostering an open, unbundled, and interoperable network model.

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an open-source platform aimed at democratizing e-commerce in India and helping small businesses establish an online presence. Backed by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC is a private non-profit initiative dedicated to making e-commerce more accessible across the country. Prominent companies such as Delhivery, Paytm, PhonePe, Uber, IDFC Bank, Kotak, Shiprocket, Dunzo, and Tata Neu have integrated their services with ONDC.

ONDC Recently Launched Interoperable QR Code to Empower Sellers

The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has recently launched an interoperable QR code in its alpha phase. This new feature allows sellers to generate a unique QR code that customers can scan using ONDC-registered buyer apps, starting with magicpin and Paytm, and expanding across the entire network after initial testing.

