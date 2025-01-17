NeoSapien Raises INR 80 Lakhs on Shark Tank for AI-Powered Innovation

The wearable AI market is on track to hit USD 138.5 billion by 2029, marking a technological revolution. Leading this wave of innovation is NeoSapien, founded in 2024 by Dhananjay Yadav and Aryan Yadav. The company’s flagship product, Neo 1, is India’s first AI-native wearable, described as a "Second Brain." This futuristic neckwear seamlessly integrates AI into daily life, providing real-time conversation tracking, emotional insights, task management, and limitless memory.

Advertisment

NeoSapien’s moment of triumph came on Shark Tank India 4, where the co-founders secured INR 80 Lakhs from Namita Thapar, a veteran Shark and a prominent business leader. The funding, coupled with Namita’s mentorship and strategic guidance, sets NeoSapien on a path of accelerated growth. In addition to this milestone, the startup is negotiating its seed round with institutional investors in India and the United States.

Further bolstering its foundation, NeoSapien counts Anupam Mittal, a prominent figure in India’s startup ecosystem, as its founding advisor. Other notable backers include Sameer Mehta, co-founder of boAt; Srivatsan Chari, co-founder of Clear; Tanuj Choudhry and Srikanth Iyer of HomeLane; and Untitled Ventures. Anupam Mittal captures the spirit of the venture: "I don’t just back good ideas—I back bold ones. When two boys from India came to me with a vision to create the world’s first AI-native neckwear, I thought, ‘This is crazy, and maybe it’s exactly what the world needs.’"

The heart of NeoSapien’s innovation is its proprietary Second Brain OS. Unlike traditional wearables, Neo 1 adapts, learns, and evolves with its users, converting everyday interactions into actionable insights. Sameer Mehta explains, "NeoSapien is fundamentally changing how we interact with technology. By creating a wearable that’s not just reactive but learns and adapts to you, they’re pioneering a new category of AI companions."

Advertisment

The funds from Shark Tank will drive Neo 1’s initial production, enhance research and development, and build a community of early adopters. Global expansion by 2025 is a key focus, with strategic partnerships, including Google AI Academy, Panasonic Ignition Program, and Deepgram Startup Program, reinforcing their vision of making Second Brain technology a global standard.

Privacy remains central to NeoSapien’s mission, ensuring users retain full control of their data. By prioritizing trust and transparency, the brand is setting new benchmarks for privacy in AI-driven wearables.

NeoSapien is not only shaping the future of wearable technology—it’s redefining human-AI interaction with a personal, intuitive, and human-centric approach. With the backing of visionary investors and pioneering technology, the brand is poised to revolutionize the industry for years to come.

Advertisment

Also Read: