MacBook in Minutes? Blinkit Takes Quick Commerce to New Level

Advertisment

Blinkit has launched rapid delivery of Apple products, including the MacBook Air and iPad, in 10 minutes across multiple Indian cities. The service aims to enhance e-commerce with instant deliveries.

Blinkit can now deliver several Apple products in ten minutes, such as the MacBook Air and iPad, in various Indian cities. This service aims to integrate e-commerce with instant deliveries.

With this service, Apple customers can get their gadgets delivered to them in multiple cities across India and receive their Apple gadgets within ten minutes.

Advertisment