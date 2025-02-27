MacBook in Minutes? Blinkit Takes Quick Commerce to New Level

Blinkit has launched rapid delivery of Apple products, including the MacBook Air and iPad, in 10 minutes across multiple Indian cities. The service aims to enhance e-commerce with instant deliveries.
Albinder Dhindsa, Founder and CEO of Blinkit, was excited to announce on X that “New launch on Blinkit 🚨 You can now get MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and other Apple accessories delivered in 10 minutes! Delivery is now available in - Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata!"
These services are only available in Tier 1 cities currently, but some discussions imply Blinkit will extend it to many other cities soon. Customers can order through the Blinkit application, and rest assured they will receive their Apple products within minutes.
Postings on social media platforms such as LinkedIn and X caught the eye of many when Dhindsa stated, “Get smartphones and feature phones delivered in less than 10 minutes! As one of our partnerships, we are working with Xiaomi and Nokia to sell their best-selling models in specific regions of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.
He also added that the set models that are ready include the Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105, and more brands and models will be added shortly. These gadgets, according to Dhindsa, can also be purchased with no-cost EMI. “Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 14C, iPhone 16, and Nokia 105 are already available on the Blinkit app. Most of these phones come with no-cost EMI options. We’ll be adding more phones and brands to this list very soon,” he added.
