IG Drones Secures $1M Funding to Expand Global Operations and Tech

IG Drones, India's leading drone technology and AI company, has successfully raised $1 million in its first round of funding. Backed by India Accelerator and Angel Investors at an undisclosed valuation, the investment marks a key milestone for the company as it continues its rapid growth. A significant portion of the funds will be dedicated to research and development, focusing on creating advanced drone solutions for defense applications in collaboration with international defense and aerospace companies.

The company plans to raise an additional $3 million over the next six months to further expand its operations in India and globally. As India’s drone industry is projected to soar, reaching an estimated market size of 2.5 trillion INR by 2030, IG Drones is well-positioned to capitalize on this growth, particularly in the defense sector, which is driving much of the industry’s expansion.

Ashish Bhatia, Founder & CEO of India Accelerator, highlighted IG Drones' innovation: "IG Drones is innovatively pushing the boundaries of aerial technology and redefining the future of industries. Its advanced tech-based solutions are not only transforming operations across sectors but also driving efficiency and scalability in truly remarkable ways. We look forward to supporting their journey as they take flight and lead the charge in this rapidly evolving space."

Expanding Drone Technology for National Growth

Supported by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, IG Drones has built a reputation for excellence. CEO Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya emphasized the company’s focus on research and development, talent acquisition, and global expansion and stated: "Our focus remains on innovation and R&D, talent acquisition, and global expansion. We are poised for exponential growth this year, solidifying our position as leaders in Drone Tech and AI. This first round of funding will provide the necessary boost for the brand's advanced R&D in drone technology. It will also bolster our efforts to foster the drone tech landscape in India, in line with the government’s vision to promote cutting-edge technology. By leveraging advanced Drone Tech and AI, we can assist multiple industries like never before through predictive analytics."

Founded by Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya and Om Prakash, IG Drones has a rich history, including Asia's first student rocketry mission, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taken over by ISRO. The company specializes in drone manufacturing, R&D, and surveying, mapping, and inspection services. With over 500 projects completed, IG Drones has partnered with the Indian Army, state governments, and more than 100 enterprises.

Innovative Products Driving Success

IG Drones’ flagship product, the AI-powered Jaga drone, exemplifies its commitment to cutting-edge technology. The company also developed India’s first 5G drone and its Kisaan drone, which is transforming the agricultural sector by providing farmers with advanced solutions.

Aligned with national initiatives, IG Drones established the Drone Centre of Excellence (CoE) to educate the youth about drone technology. The company has also partnered with premier institutions like IIT Bhubaneswar and IIM Sambalpur, training over 50,000 youth as an NSDC Prime Partner.

Having launched India's first indigenously developed military drone simulator in 2023, IG Drones is rapidly expanding its global footprint with operations in five countries and partnerships with major international companies. The global drone market, projected to reach $51.4 billion by 2027, is ripe with opportunities for IG Drones to lead the charge in drone technology.

Driving Sustainability with Drone Technology

Drone technology is playing a vital role in promoting sustainability. From precision farming to wildlife conservation and disaster response, drones enable more efficient and environmentally friendly practices, helping reduce pollution, enhance productivity, and protect ecosystems.

As IG Drones continues to innovate, it stands at the forefront of this technological revolution, shaping the future of industries and driving progress globally.

