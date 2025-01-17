DPIIT and ITC Partner to Boost Startup Innovation and Growth in India

In a move to accelerate India’s innovation landscape, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, has entered into a strategic partnership with ITC Limited, one of India’s foremost diversified conglomerates.

This collaboration envisions fostering rapid startup growth, enhancing technological innovation, and creating robust market opportunities nationwide.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishes a dynamic alliance where ITC’s vast market expertise and operational network will enhance DPIIT’s mission to support startups and scale innovation ecosystems nationwide. This partnership will leverage startup-driven solutions in critical domains such as digital platforms for Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), renewable energy integration, wind power, and advanced energy storage solutions.

Highlighting the strategic importance of this initiative, DPIIT Joint Secretary Sanjiv emphasised its alignment with key government initiatives, including Startup India, Make in India, and AatmaNirbhar Bharat. He noted that this step contributes significantly to Vision 2047 by driving inclusive and sustainable economic growth through innovation-led entrepreneurship.

“We look forward to fostering scalable solutions and transformative growth to ensure a conducive environment for startups,” Sanjiv added.

Director of Startup India, Dr. Sumeet Kumar Jarangal, shared insights into the collaboration, stating that it underscores a steadfast commitment to providing startups with seamless market access. He emphasized the unique potential for startups to develop tailored solutions for ITC’s business needs, leveraging the company’s extensive market reach and sectoral expertise.

Anil Rajput, President of ITC Corporate Affairs, remarked, “The MoU will create value for both startups and ITC. It will drive digital innovation for future-ready manufacturing excellence and strengthen our renewable energy initiatives to enhance ITC’s sustainability.”

This partnership marks a significant stride toward harnessing entrepreneurial potential and technological solutions to power India’s growth trajectory.

