WhatsApp Tests Interactive Quizzes for Channels to Boost Engagement

As messaging platforms compete to become more than just communication tools, WhatsApp is quietly expanding what Channels can do. The company is now testing aquiz-based update feature for Channels, allowing admins to post interactive, multiple-choice questions directly to their followers.

The feature, currently available in beta, reflects WhatsApp’s broader effort to make Channels more engaging, participatory, and useful, particularly for creators, brands, and community managers who rely on one-to-many communication.

Unlike standard broadcast updates, quizzes introduce an element of real-time interaction, turning passive followers into active participants.

How the Channel Quiz Feature Works

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the Channel Quiz feature is included in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.36.10.71. Channel admins can now access a dedicated Quiz option while composing channel updates.

The experience is designed to feel familiar. Admins can:

Enter a question

Add multiple answer choices

Include images for each option

Select the correct answer before publishing

This is where quizzes differ from polls. While polls collect opinions, quizzes are knowledge-driven and require a predefined correct response.

Once a follower selects an option, WhatsApp immediately indicates whether the answer is correct, accompanied by a brief confetti animation. The feedback is instant, visual, and intentionally lightweight, designed to keep interactions quick and engaging rather than disruptive.

From Broadcasting to Feedback Loops

Channels were originally positioned as a one-way communication tool; updates flowed from admins to followers, with limited interaction beyond reactions. Quizzes subtly shift that dynamic.

For admins managing large audiences, quizzes can function as:

A pulse check on audience understanding

A lightweight feedback mechanism

A way to drive repeat engagement without cluttering chats

For example, a technology-focused channel could test readers on a recent update, while an education or news channel could gauge how well followers understood a key development. Even entertainment-focused channels can use quizzes to keep followers returning daily.

This kind of interaction aligns with how creators and brands increasingly think about engagement – not just reach, but participation.

Visibility, Privacy, and Participation Insights

WhatsApp has also built analytics into the quiz experience. Channel admins can view:

The number of participants

How many users selected each answer

However, participant visibility remains constrained by privacy settings. If a user is not saved in the admin’s contacts, their participation may appear with limited details. Depending on individual privacy preferences, admins may only see a profile photo, with names and phone numbers hidden.

This balance reflects WhatsApp’s long-standing emphasis on user privacy, even as it experiments with more interactive formats.

Android, iOS, and a Broader Rollout Ahead

The Channel Quiz feature was first spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android and has now appeared in the latestiOS beta, suggesting that WhatsApp is preparing for a wider rollout across platforms.

While there is no official timeline for a stable release, the presence of the feature on both major operating systems indicates that WhatsApp is moving beyond experimentation toward broader adoption.

For a platform with a massive global user base, even incremental feature additions can have an outsized impact—especially when they change how audiences interact with content.

Why Quizzes Matter in WhatsApp’s Channel Strategy

The introduction of quizzes highlights a subtle but important shift in WhatsApp’s product thinking. Channels are no longer just about reach; they are about retention and relevance.

In an environment where users are overwhelmed with content across platforms, interactive elements like quizzes serve a practical purpose:

They encourage users to pause and engage

They give admins measurable signals of interest

They make Channels feel less like announcement boards and more like communities

For enterprises, publishers, and creators, this opens up new ways to experiment with content formats without leaving the WhatsApp ecosystem.

Notably, WhatsApp’s approach remains conservative. The quiz feature is intentionally simple, avoiding leaderboards, comments, or public comparisons. This restraint aligns with the platform’s core identity: private, controlled, and low-friction communication.

Rather than transforming channels into social feeds, WhatsApp appears focused on adding just enough interactivity to make updates more engaging without overwhelming users or compromising privacy.

As Channels continue to evolve, features like quizzes suggest that WhatsApp is listening closely to how admins and followers actually use the product.