Agent-based AI systems promise productivity gains by operating directly inside user workflows. ChatGPT Atlas pushes this model further by allowing an AI agent to browse the web, click links, fill forms, and execute tasks much like a human user would.

That same capability, however, widens the attack surface.

As Atlas’ browser agent becomes more embedded in everyday work, email, documents, and dashboards, it also becomes a higher-value target for adversaries. OpenAI says prompt injection attacks, where malicious instructions are hidden inside content an AI processes, now represent one of the most persistent risks facing agentic systems.

Unlike traditional phishing, these attacks are not designed to trick humans. They are crafted to mislead the AI itself.

Why Prompt Injection Is Hard to Defend Against

Prompt injection exploits a fundamental challenge of AI agents: they must interpret untrusted content while staying aligned with the user’s intent.

In a browser-based agent, that content can appear anywhere: emails, shared documents, calendar invites, forums, or webpages. If an injected instruction is mistakenly treated as authoritative, the agent may act on it.

One example demonstrated internally showed how a malicious email could instruct an agent to send a resignation email while the user simply asked for help drafting an out-of-office reply. The agent followed the injected command instead of the user’s request.

The broader implication is clear: when agents can send emails, access cloud files, or complete transactions, the impact of a successful attack can be significant.

Automated Red Teaming Enters the Picture

To stay ahead of these risks, OpenAI has been running automated red teaming against ChatGPT Atlas, using AI systems trained to attack other AI systems.

Instead of relying only on human testers, OpenAI built an automated attacker trained through reinforcement learning. The attacker repeatedly attempts to craft prompt injection strategies, learns from failures, and refines its approach over many iterations.

This system simulates how a real-world adversary might adapt over time. It can test long, multi-step attack paths rather than simple one-off failures, reflecting how actual exploits unfold across workflows.

Crucially, OpenAI uses these internally discovered attacks to harden Atlas before similar techniques surface publicly.

From Discovery to Defense

When a new class of attack is identified, it feeds directly into a rapid response loop.

One layer involves adversarial training, where Atlas’ browser agent is retrained to recognise and ignore newly discovered injection patterns. Another layer focuses on system-level safeguards, such as monitoring signals, contextual warnings, and confirmation prompts for high-impact actions.

A recent update rolled out to Atlas users includes a newly trained agent model and stronger detection mechanisms that flag suspicious instructions embedded in web content, prompting the user for confirmation instead of acting autonomously.

The goal is not perfect prevention but faster containment.

Security as an Ongoing Process

OpenAI frames prompt injection as a long-term challenge rather than a problem with a final solution. As agents become more capable, attackers will continue to adapt.

What changes, according to the company, is the speed at which defences evolve. By combining automated attack discovery, adversarial training, and system-level controls, the cost of exploitation increases over time.

This mirrors how traditional cybersecurity has evolved, through constant pressure testing, patching, and iteration rather than static guarantees.

What Users Can Do

While system-level defences improve, OpenAI recommends users take practical precautions when using browser-based agents:

Limit logged-in access when possible

Carefully review confirmation prompts for sensitive actions

Avoid overly broad instructions that give agents unnecessary latitude

These measures reduce exposure while the platform continues to evolve.

Agentic AI represents a shift in how software interacts with the web, less as a passive tool and more as an active participant. That shift brings productivity gains but also security questions that traditional models were never designed to handle.

By investing in automated red teaming and rapid-response defences, OpenAI is signalling that agent security is becoming a core infrastructure concern, not an afterthought.

As AI agents move closer to acting like trusted colleagues, how well they resist manipulation may define whether enterprises are willing to let them operate at scale.