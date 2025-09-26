Meta launches Vibes: AI-driven short-video feed in Meta AI app

Meta launches the Meta AI app, called Vibes, a short-video feed that is built into the Meta AI app, and it is an AI-generated content. It enables users to find, make, and even remix AI videos and has a feed that customises with time.

Key Features of Meta Vibes

Vibes lets users: Begin making your own videos or remixing the existing ones.

Filter AI videos with music and style.

Create on Vibes or cross-posts to Facebook and Instagram Stories and Reels.

Remix through Instagram AI videos to remix in the Meta AI application.

How Meta Vibes Personalises Content

Vibes feed is more of a showcase of AI-generated clips of different creators and communities. Personalisation is enhanced through the interaction of the user and it is easy to find relevant and interesting content with time.

Meta collaborates with content creators and visual artists to improve AI video tools. Vibes is being marketed as an imaginative playground and a feedback source, which will be used to enhance the underlying AI models.

The Meta AI app is the centre of AI glasses management, footage, and discovering what can be done with the photos and videos. Vibes is also closely connected with this ecosystem, and the creation and sharing experience is smooth.

Mentioning generative AI as a form of content creation and social interaction, Meta Vibes illustrates the interest of the company in this area. The launch provides information on user behaviour in AI-powered media, enlightening personalisation, recommendation patterns and integration across platforms.

The initial part of the larger AI video strategy of Meta is Vibes. Future applications are anticipated to boost personalisation, creativity and community involvement, making AI a fundamental instrument in the short-form video-making process.