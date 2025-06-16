Meta Appoints Arun Srinivas as Managing Director and Head for India

Meta, in a communication, said it is appointing Arun Srinivas as the Managing Director and Head for Meta in India. This announcement follows the recent development of Sandhya Devanathan taking on an expanded role to lead both India and South East Asia.

To Drive Business and Innovation Strategy Across the Country

In his new and expanded role, Srinivas will be responsible for aligning Meta’s business, innovation, and revenue priorities to better serve partners and clients, while also supporting the long-term growth of its operations in India. He will lead the India charter and strengthen strategic relationships with the country’s top brands, advertisers, developers, and partners to drive growth in this key market.

Srinivas will officially transition to the new role on July 1, 2025, and will continue to report to Sandhya Devanathan.

A post-graduate from IIM Kolkata, Srinivas brings nearly three decades of experience in sales and marketing leadership roles at organisations such as Hindustan Unilever, Reebok, OLA, and investment firm WestBridge Capital.

He currently serves as Director and Head of Ads Business in India. Since joining Meta in 2020, Srinivas has played a key role in driving the company’s engagement with major advertisers and agency partners, focusing on strategic revenue drivers including AI, Reels, and Messaging.

“As India continues to be at the forefront of economic growth and innovation, we are excited to have Arun at the helm of our efforts in this critical market. Meta in India is leading the way in AI adoption, WhatsApp, and Reels, and Arun’s impressive track record of building high-performing teams, driving product innovation, and fostering strong partnerships makes him the ideal leader to drive Meta’s continued investment in the country. He will continue to work closely with me as we scale the business in India.," said Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President (India and South East Asia), Meta, reflecting on Arun's appointment.

In a LinkedIn post she welcomed Arun: