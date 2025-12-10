Subscribe

Instagram Enables Story Resharing From Public Accounts Without Tags

Instagram now lets users reshare public Stories without tags, announced by Zuckerberg. Streamlines discovery, auto-credits creators, with privacy controls for accounts.

Manisha Sharma
New Update
Instagram update

As digital platforms evolve to reduce friction and increase engagement, Instagram has introduced a significant update: users can now reshare Stories from public accounts even when they are not tagged. The rollout signals Meta’s continued push to streamline content discovery and sharing across its ecosystem.

