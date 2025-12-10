Instagram Enables Story Resharing From Public Accounts Without Tags

As digital platforms evolve to reduce friction and increase engagement, Instagram has introduced a significant update: users can now reshare Stories from public accounts even when they are not tagged. The rollout signals Meta’s continued push to streamline content discovery and sharing across its ecosystem.
Until now, resharing a Story required the original poster to tag other users. If someone forgot, the only workaround was taking a screenshot. This update eliminates that break in the user journey.
Mark Zuckerberg announced, “The IG update just dropped: you can now reshare Stories from public accounts to your own Story.”
The feature mirrors Instagram’s Reels repost functionality, automatically attributing the original creator when the content is shared. For creators and brands, this can widen reach while preserving ownership.
How The New Reshare Option Works
The functionality is available globally across iOS and Android. Once live for a user, the steps remain straightforward:
Open Instagram
Tap any Story posted by a public account
Use the new share option next to the message box
Select “Add to your story.”
The Story appears with automatic credit to the creator
This action adds a new layer of virality to Story content, shifting from direct tagging to open-ended amplification.
Controls Remain With Public Profiles
Public accounts that prefer not to be reshared must manually update their Story permissions:
Settings & Activity > Privacy > Story > Disable “Allow sharing to story”
Once turned off, followers will no longer be able to reshare those Stories.
Balancing Innovation And User Feedback
Instagram has recently faced backlash for navigation changes prioritising Reels and DMs. While some users feel the app is moving away from its original photo-sharing ethos, the platform continues refining features that align with current user behaviour.
The latest update has, however, garnered a more positive response, with many calling it long overdue and “a solid improvement” to daily interactions on the app.
As content sharing becomes more seamless and attribution-friendly, the line between private engagement and public amplification narrows further. For creators, brands, and consumers, Instagram’s latest update turns casual viewing into instant visibility with a single tap.