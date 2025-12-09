Setu Brings Agentic Bill Payments to India via ChatGPT and Claude

Setu by Pine Labs has introduced India’s first agentic bill payments experience, taking a significant step forward in simplifying monthly financial tasks that remain largely manual for most Indians.

While paying a bill takes just minutes, monitoring multiple due dates, verifying charges, and avoiding service disruptions often becomes a stressful monthly routine. Setu’s new agentic assistant aims to eliminate this burden.

A Smarter Way to Keep Track of Bills

Unveiled today in Bengaluru, the feature is designed to address two common issues: the anxiety of unexpected charges and the hassle of tracking multiple due dates across services.

The agent works proactively in the background, fetching bills, spotting anomalies by learning from past billing patterns, and ensuring payments are made on time.

B. Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, explained the shift underway: “India’s digital public infrastructure has transformed how we pay, but the work behind monthly bills has remained manual. This agentic experience brings automation and trust together, giving people a smarter, safer way to handle their bills.”

Always Under Consumer Control

The experience operates only within the rules defined by the user. This includes:

Real-time bill retrieval

Alerts on unusual billing behavior

Payments secured via pre-blocked funds

Guardrails such as approval workflows and spending limits

Monthly insights based on consumption and payment history

Users get automation—without surrendering authority.

Live on ChatGPT and Claude

The agentic solution is accessible through OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, bringing bill management into an interface where users already spend time seeking answers and completing tasks.

A phased rollout to other AI platforms will expand availability further.

Where This Fits in India’s AI-Driven Finance Push

UPI transformed payments. Now, the next leap appears to be about reducing cognitive load rather than transaction friction.

If executed well, Setu’s approach could help consumers:

Avoid penalties and disconnections due to missed due dates

Gain earlier visibility into billing errors

Delegate recurring financial tasks without losing transparency

It marks a subtle but significant shift: AI not just assisting decisions but responsibly acting on them.