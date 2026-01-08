Wipro Demands Six Hour Work-From-Office In New Mandate

Indian IT major Wipro has sharpened its hybrid work policy by requiring employees to spend a minimum of six hours in the office on designated working days.

Advertisment

According to a report by the Economic Times, under the revised guidelines, employees must, physically be present in the office for at least six hours on each required in-office day. The working hours remain a total of 9.5 hours per day, where the remaining hours can be completed remotely. Effective January 1, 2026, the change applies to Wipro’s existing hybrid setup, under which employees are expected to come into the office three days a week, a rule that affects most of the company’s roughly 2,34,000 workforce.

If they fail to meet the six-hour work from office on the designated days they may face potential leave deductions, like a half-day leave cut for under-attendance.

Alongside the minimum hours rule, Wipro has reduced the annual allowance for fully remote days, that is from 15 to 12 days per year, which employees can use for personal reasons such as illness or caregiving.

Company communications emphasise that hybrid work remains central to the organisation’s strategy, while the tighter norms aim to ensure more consistent in-person engagement.

Industry Comparisons: Big Four IT Services

Wipro’s policy is part of a wider trend among India’s top IT services firms to re-assert office presence and in-person collaboration. Where Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has moved toward a five-day office attendance model, linking attendance to variable pay incentives. Infosys requires employees, particularly at junior levels, to be in office for a minimum of 10 days a month and uses automated tracking systems. HCLTech and others in the sector have likewise emphasised more structured in-office requirements.

These shifts reflect a broader industry move away from ultra-flexible remote arrangements introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, towards hybrid systems that reinforce teamwork, innovation and operational clarity.

Advertisment

Why the Shift Now?

Reports also suggest that the policy change comes at a time when the $283-billion IT industry in the country is struggling with slower growth and the growing impact of artificial intelligence.

Multiple industry analysts observe that the recalibration of work models aligns with faster delivery cycles, compressed timelines and deeper project integration needs, especially as companies adopt emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and automation.

Wipro’s added emphasis on office presence aims to foster collaboration and knowledge sharing on tasks that benefit from proximity, even while enabling remote execution for other parts of the day.

Striking Balance Between Flexibility and Collaboration

Wipro’s updated policy marks a nuanced shift rather than a retreat from hybrid work. By enforcing minimum office hours while preserving the flexibility to complete remaining hours remotely, the company is attempting to strike a balance between employee autonomy and organisational cohesion.

As the broader Indian IT services industry recalibrates its workforce strategies, Wipro’s move highlights the evolving definition of “workplace presence” in the age of hybrid employment.