As AI Scales, Human Orchestration Becomes the New Enterprise Skill: Wipro CTO

As 2026 approaches new technology trends will redefine how organizations will globally operate. According to Wipro Limited’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Sandhya Arun, Agentic AI will actuate the autonomous enterprise, where they will move from isolated agentic AI experiments to pragmatic, enterprise-wide strategies focusing on measurable business outcomes.

The new year is set to witness an evolution of role of humans in an enterprise to orchestration from execution, where the focus will shift to AI systems operating at scale, embedded within critical business workflows. Unlike in 2025, where enterprises moved from AI pilots to meaningful adoption.

“By 2026, networks of collaborating AI agents will manage complex workflows across IT, HR, finance, marketing, sales, legal, procurement, operations, supply chains, customer engagement, and commerce,” said the CTO. She predicts the success of an enterprise on its “talent’s readiness and continuous skilling”.

She also said that, AI’s influence will also extend deeper into the physical world through embodied AI. Embedded in robots, vehicles, machines, and intelligent devices, these systems will operate as connected ecosystems linked through an “AI mesh.”

Digital Twins with AI and Domain-Native AI

She pointed that digital twins combined with AI will create smart virtual replicas of real assets and processes to simulate, predict, and optimize operations in real time. Enterprises will increasingly adopt domain-native AI built on industry-specific data and rules. These focused models will deliver higher accuracy, deeper expertise, and more cost-efficient outcomes, she said.

Beyond AI trends

Other than AI, trends predicted is the use of programmable money which will reshape the economic systems, and the use of Quantum Technology for solving problems that are too complex for traditional systems.

She directs organizations to foster a culture of learning, collaboration, and effective human–machine collaboration to gain a clear advantage, defining the C-Suit’s survival. She calls out the new talent and existing workforce to constantly upskill themselves, be able to practically apply them, have stronger judgement and be proactive.

She said these trends signal a future where humans and machines work in tandem, fundamentally changing how businesses operate and create value.