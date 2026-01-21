Why Eternal’s Founder Stepped Away From the CEO Role

Leadership changes at founder-led companies are rarely just about titles. They often mark a shift in priorities, pace, and how risk is managed. That moment has arrived at Eternal.

Advertisment

Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Eternal, has resigned as Director, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2026. The company’s board has recommended his appointment as vice chairman and director, subject to shareholder approval, for a five-year term.

From the same date, Albinder Singh Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of Eternal. The announcement was made alongside the company’s financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Why Goyal Is Stepping Back

Goyal’s decision is less about disengagement and more about intent.

In a post on X, he explained that his interests have increasingly shifted toward ideas that demand experimentation and higher risk, work that does not comfortably sit within the framework of a public company.

An important update on leadership changes at Eternal. pic.twitter.com/CALn2QQFWE — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 21, 2026

“Of late, I have found myself drawn to a set of new ideas that involve significantly higher-risk exploration and experimentation. These are the kinds of ideas that are better pursued outside a public company like Eternal. If these ideas belonged inside Eternal's strategic scope, I would have pursued them within the company. They do not. Eternal deserves to remain focused and disciplined while exploring new areas of growth that are relevant to its current line of business,” his post read.

The message is clear: Eternal needs operational focus, while Goyal wants room to think, test, and explore without the constraints of quarterly expectations.

Advertisment

The Centre of Gravity Shifts

With Dhindsa stepping into the CEO role, Eternal is making a decisive move to place execution at the forefront.

Dhindsa will now oversee day-to-day operations and business decisions across the company, consolidating operational control under a leader already running one of its key businesses.

“The centre of gravity for operating decisions moves to Albi. As Group CEO, he will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions,” Goyal said.

For Eternal, this is not a disruption but a rebalancing, strategy and experimentation at the board level, and execution and delivery at the operating level.

What Changes and What Doesn’t

The transition reflects a familiar pattern in scaled technology companies: founders evolving into strategic stewards while operators take charge of execution.

What changes is where decisions are made and how fast they move. What doesn’t is Goyal’s continued presence in shaping long-term direction as Vice Chairman.

Advertisment

As Eternal moves into its next phase, the leadership reset underscores a clear message to investors, employees, and partners alike: discipline, focus, and execution now take precedence, even as the founder begins charting new paths beyond the company’s immediate business lines.