ServiceNow and OpenAI Deepen Partnership to Scale Enterprise AI

As enterprises move from AI pilots to production deployments, a key challenge remains: how to operationalise advanced models inside complex, governed workflows. ServiceNow and OpenAI’s expanded strategic collaboration is aimed squarely at that problem.

Under a new multi-year agreement, ServiceNow will integrate OpenAI’s frontier models more deeply into its AI Platform, offering enterprise customers direct access to advanced capabilities without bespoke development. The partnership positions OpenAI models as a preferred intelligence layer within ServiceNow, as enterprises look to deploy agentic AI across IT, operations, and service environments.

From Experimentation to Execution

The collaboration brings OpenAI technical advisors and ServiceNow engineers into closer alignment, allowing customers to adopt new AI capabilities as models evolve, without re-architecting workflows each time a major release occurs.

With access to the latest OpenAI models, including GPT-5.2, ServiceNow aims to enable AI systems that can take end-to-end action across enterprise environments. Rather than operating as isolated assistants, these agents are designed to reason, trigger approvals, open cases, and orchestrate next steps across systems.

“ServiceNow leads the market in AI-powered workflows, setting the enterprise standard for real-world AI outcomes,” said Amit Zavery, President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Product Officer, ServiceNow.

“With OpenAI, ServiceNow is building the future of AI experiences: deploying AI that takes end-to-end action in complex enterprise environments.”

Voice, Language, and the Next Interface Layer

A notable focus of the partnership is direct speech-to-speech AI, an area where enterprises have historically struggled with latency and translation bottlenecks. ServiceNow plans to build native voice capabilities using OpenAI models, allowing users to interact with enterprise systems conversationally, without text intermediation.

In practical terms, this could enable scenarios where an employee speaks in their preferred language, and an AI agent responds in real time, opening a support ticket, triggering an approval, or routing work to the next system automatically. By removing translation delays and manual handoffs, the approach aims to make AI interactions more natural and inclusive across global organisations.

AI Inside the Control Plane

For large enterprises, access to advanced models is only part of the equation. Governance, auditability, and system visibility remain critical. OpenAI models embedded within the ServiceNow AI Platform are designed to work alongside the company’s configuration management database (CMDB), grounding AI actions in enterprise context.

ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower acts as the orchestration and governance layer, giving organisations centralised insight into how models are used, how they interact with enterprise data, and how AI-driven actions are executed at scale. This structure reflects growing enterprise demand for controlled autonomy, where AI systems can act independently but remain observable and accountable.

Automation Beyond Structured Data

The partnership also expands the scope of automation by leveraging OpenAI’s computer-use models. These capabilities allow AI systems to interact with applications and interfaces, turning unstructured information into actionable inputs.

For enterprises, this opens new paths for automating legacy systems, including environments such as mainframes, and orchestrating tools like email and chat without extensive re-engineering. The result is broader automation coverage across fragmented IT landscapes.

“ServiceNow is helping enterprises bring agentic AI into workflows that are secure, scalable, and designed to deliver measurable outcomes,” said Brad Lightcap, Chief Operating Officer, OpenAI.

“With OpenAI frontier models and multimodal capabilities in ServiceNow, enterprises across every industry will benefit from intelligence that handles work end to end in even the most complex environments.”

Building on an Existing Foundation

The agreement builds on ServiceNow’s existing use of OpenAI models across several enterprise functions, including:

Natural language AI assistance for employees through speech-to-text

AI-powered summarization and content generation for incidents, cases, and knowledge articles

Developer and administrator tools that convert intent into workflows and automation

Intelligent search and discovery across enterprise systems

ServiceNow currently powers more than 80 billion workflows annually, providing a scale at which incremental AI improvements can translate into measurable operational impact.

The expanded collaboration reflects a broader shift in enterprise AI adoption, from tool-based experimentation to platform-level integration. By embedding frontier models directly into governed workflows, ServiceNow and OpenAI are betting that the next phase of AI value will come from execution, not experimentation.

For enterprises navigating language diversity, legacy systems, and compliance-heavy environments, the partnership highlights how AI is increasingly becoming part of the enterprise control plane, rather than an overlay.