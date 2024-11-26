UrbanPiper Eyes 10x Growth in the U.S. by 2027 with Global Expansion

UrbanPiper is making waves globally. It is backed by food delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy, the Bengaluru-based startup aims to achieve a 10x growth in the United States by 2027, revolutionizing restaurant operations with its cutting-edge platform.

With over 750 million orders processed worldwide, UrbanPiper’s ambitious U.S. expansion follows its acquisition of Ordermark in 2023. The merger has now culminated in a unified global brand, rebranding “Ordermark by UrbanPiper” to simply “UrbanPiper.” This strategic move positions UrbanPiper to scale its operations across the U.S. and Canada, aiming to increase its network from 5,000 to 50,000 restaurants within three years.

Since its launch in 2016, UrbanPiper has empowered over 45,000 restaurants in 30+ countries, partnering with major global chains such as McDonald’s, KFC, Subway, and Pizza Hut, along with Indian favorites like Theobroma, Wow! Momo, Curefoods, and Haldiram’s.

UrbanPiper’s all-in-one management platform streamlines restaurant operations by integrating delivery platforms, point-of-sale systems, and analytics tools into a single interface. This technology enables restaurants to efficiently manage online orders, with the platform processing 8 lakh orders daily in India alone, accounting for over 20% of the nation’s online food delivery market.

Ashish Saxena, the company’s President, is leading UrbanPiper. Saxena, a former restaurateur, has over 24 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry and a hands-on understanding of the challenges restaurant owners face.

"UrbanPiper is built by a team that truly cares about the unique challenges faced by restaurant owners," said Ashish Saxena, President of UrbanPiper. "With the official launch of the UrbanPiper platform in the U.S., which is one of our key focus markets, we are aiming for 10x growth over the next three years. As a homegrown company, it fills me with immense pride to see our vision make an impact on the global stage, empowering restaurants to scale and thrive in an ever-evolving industry."

Seamless Upgrade for Ordermark Customers

UrbanPiper’s existing customers in the U.S., previously served by Ordermark, are being transitioned to the unified UrbanPiper platform at no additional cost. The platform offers seamless integration with over 50 delivery platforms and 350+ POS systems, ensuring uninterrupted service with 99.99% API uptime.

Global Backing and Future Plans

UrbanPiper’s journey has been fueled by a $24 million Series B funding round in 2022, led by Peak XV (formerly Sequoia Capital), Tiger Global, Swiggy, and Zomato. This funding supported its global expansion and the enhancement of platform capabilities to meet the unique needs of restaurants worldwide.

As UrbanPiper sets its sights on becoming a dominant player in the U.S. market, its innovative approach and robust platform redefine how restaurants operate, grow, and scale globally.

