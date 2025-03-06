Shireesh Joshi Exits ONDC After 3 Years of Transformative Leadership

After more than three years with the organization, Shireesh Joshi will be leaving the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) as he has been confirmed to be transitioning from his current role. His departure is significant for the organization.

Joshi’s efforts during this timeframe focused on the augmentation and adoption of ONDC, whose goal is to create an open inclusive e-commerce ecosystem. His efforts were centered towards lowering the digital monopolies for sellers across India and enabling small businesses, startups, and retailers to prosper in the Indian digital commerce arena.

Prior to ONDC, Joshi was a COO with the Strategic Marketing Group at Godrej. He also previously was Director of Strategic Projects (Business Development) and CMO at Bharti Airtel. He also has over 35 years of working in multiple global firms like PepsiCo, where he was in charge of strategy and business transformation, and Procter & Gamble, where he executed various marketing positions across India, Taiwan, and the marketing countries of South East Asia.

Joshi has earned an MBA in Marketing from the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and a B.Tech in Electronics from the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur. He has made many contributions in the fields of FMCG, telecom, retail, ecommerce, and the startup ecosystem.

His next move is still under wraps.

