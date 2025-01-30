ONDC & CoRover Introduce AI Sahayata to Guide Mahakumbh Pilgrims

In a significant step to enrich the experience of Mahakumbh 2025, the Open Network for Digital Commerce ONDC has partnered with CoRover, the leading conversational AI company, to launch Mahakumbh AI Sahayata—an intelligent assistant powered by BharatGPT.

The initiative hopes to provide millions of pilgrims with seamless, real-time assistance so they can easily access vital information. Available on phone and WhatsApp, Mahakumbh AI Sahayata supports more than 14 languages so it is accessible to everyone whether they are technologically proficient or not or have internet connectivity or not. The AI assistant is equipped to manage over 100,000 simultaneous queries and calls regarding directions, schedules, places to stay, and emergency contacts.

AI-Powered Pilgrim Support

T Koshy, MD & CEO at ONDC said, "ONDC is committed to leveraging technology to enhance experiences and empower people. We are excited to contribute to initiatives that make a meaningful impact and promote inclusivity for all."

Ankush Sabharwal, Founder & CEO of CoRover, adds, “This partnership is a testament to our commitment to making AI accessible and impactful. Mahakumbh AI Sahayata is more than a tool; it’s a companion that cares, powered by BharatGPT – India’s pride. With its ability to handle 100+ languages and process up to 100,000 queries/Calls concurrently, we’re ensuring no pilgrim is left unheard.”

Bridging the Digital Divide

To boost multilingual support, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has deployed its language translation ecosystem Bhashini to offer real-time assistance in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, for seamless communication among devotees.

In a similar attempt, Ola and Krutrim's Founder & CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal declared that Krutrim would be the engine behind Kumbh Sah'AI’yak, an AI chatbot launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Enabled by AI and conversational technology, ONDC is partnering with CoRover to redefine pilgrimage assistance so that Mahakumbh 2025 can be more connected, inclusive, and accessible than ever.

