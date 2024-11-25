Paytm Introduces UPI LITE Auto Top-Up for Hassle-Free Daily Payments

One97 Communications Limited (OCL), the parent company of Paytm, has unveiled the Paytm UPI LITE Auto Top-Up feature, further streamlining small-value transactions in India. This new functionality ensures a seamless experience for payments under ₹500 without requiring a PIN, making it perfect for everyday expenses like food, transportation, and subscriptions.

With UPI LITE, Paytm simplifies the process of managing frequent transactions. Users can now enable automatic recharge for their UPI LITE balance whenever it dips below a predefined limit. This means uninterrupted payments with a daily limit of ₹2000, while avoiding the clutter of these transactions in bank statements since they are processed via an on-device wallet.

Clutter-Free Banking, Simplified Tracking

Paytm UPI LITE also introduces a detailed UPI statement feature, enabling users to view and download transaction records, including those made via UPI LITE. This supports better financial tracking and management, making the platform a go-to for digitally savvy consumers.

The auto top-up feature is currently live for select users on Yes Bank and Axis Bank UPI handles, with plans for a broader rollout across partnered banks soon.

Effortless Payments Anywhere

Paytm's UPI ecosystem is powered by partnerships with major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and Yes Bank. Users can link bank accounts, create UPI IDs, and conduct transactions—be it self-account transfers, peer-to-peer payments, or online and offline purchases—all within the app. Advanced features like RuPay Credit Card linking on UPI and international UPI payments at select foreign locations expand the platform's appeal.

A Vision for Seamless Transactions

A Paytm spokesperson emphasized the innovation, stating, “The automatic top-up feature in Paytm UPI LITE redefines convenience for daily payments. Whether it's for chai, food, or commuting via metro and bus, users can now experience a fast, clutter-free payment process while keeping their main bank account statements organised.”

With UPI LITE Auto Top-Up, Paytm reaffirms its commitment to driving digital payment adoption by offering innovative and user-friendly solutions tailored to modern lifestyles.

