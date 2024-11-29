Nasscom Teams Up with DIFC to Boost FinTech and Tech Collaboration

Nasscom has entered a strategic partnership with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a leading financial hub in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia (MEASA). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was formalized in the presence of Rajesh Nambiar, President of Nasscom, and Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority.

This collaboration aims to integrate Indian tech companies into Dubai’s flourishing FinTech and innovation ecosystem, paving the way for cross-border partnerships and cutting-edge advancements in financial technology and related domains.

Key Highlights of the Partnership

Enhanced Access to DIFC Ecosystem: Nasscom members will gain direct entry to DIFC’s Innovation Hub and Dubai AI Campus, facilitating interactions with top-tier companies in FinTech and AI. Knowledge Exchange and Networking: A variety of events, including webinars, roadshows, and roundtables, will foster collaboration, offering opportunities for knowledge sharing and business growth. Global Collaboration Opportunities: Both organizations will share insights, development strategies, and best practices to drive innovation and global engagement.

Leaders’ Perspectives

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, stated, “This partnership with DIFC underscores our unwavering commitment to empowering Indian technology companies as they expand their global footprint. Through this collaboration, Nasscom member companies gain access to Dubai’s dynamic FinTech ecosystem, opening up opportunities to engage with innovative organizations and network with industry leaders at the forefront of cutting-edge advancements.”

Arif Amiri, CEO, DIFC Authority, added, “DIFC is committed to nurturing a globally connected ecosystem where innovation thrives. Through this partnership with Nasscom, we aim to attract and engage Indian technology companies in our AI, FinTech and innovation community, fostering groundbreaking advancements that benefit the wider financial services industry.”

This partnership is poised to position Indian technology companies as pivotal players in the FinTech revolution, leveraging DIFC’s infrastructure and Nasscom’s expertise to drive impactful innovations. It reflects a shared vision of fostering global connections and advancing technology on an international scale.

With this collaboration, Nasscom and DIFC are set to unlock unparalleled growth opportunities, ensuring Indian tech firms remain at the forefront of global technological advancements.

