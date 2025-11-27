MapmyIndia, Zoho Integrate Mapping Intelligence Into Zoho CRM

MapmyIndia Mappls and Zoho have announced an integration that brings mapping-led intelligence directly into Zoho CRM. The collaboration incorporates MapmyIndia’s Address Capture and Nearby Lead Finder features, giving CRM users access to verified addresses, customer location visibility, and proximity-based lead identification.

Advertisment

The companies say the goal is to make field operations more efficient by embedding spatial insights into routine sales workflows.

A Swadeshi-Led Approach to CRM Intelligence

In a statement on the partnership, Rakesh Verma, co-founder, managing director & group chairman of MapmyIndia Mappls, highlights the significance of two Indian-built platforms working together.

“This partnership between MapmyIndia and Zoho is a true blue Swadeshi celebration of two Indian innovators and leaders in their respective fields coming together to deliver cutting-edge, homegrown technology that is world-class,” he says.

He adds that the collaboration aligns with a broader push toward Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat, while ensuring data and innovation remain within India.

Software and Mapping Come Together for Field Teams

From Zoho’s perspective, the integration reflects its long-standing emphasis on India-led deep-tech R&D.

“Our partnership with MapmyIndia embodies this vision, uniting homegrown expertise in business software and digital mapping to deliver solutions that are powerful, privacy-focused, and proudly indigenous,” says Mani Vembu, CEO, Zoho.

Advertisment

According to him, combining business and spatial intelligence will help sales teams understand customer context better, optimise routes, and identify nearby opportunities from within the CRM.

How the Integration Works for Sales Operations

The companies state that Zoho CRM users will now be able to:

• Capture verified customer addresses

• Visualize and segment customers geographically

• Discover leads in nearby areas

• Plan and optimize sales routes

All capabilities run on MapmyIndia’s mapping platform, which has been building digital maps of India since 1995.

For businesses with field-heavy operations logistics, FMCG, and retail distribution, the integration could streamline customer visits and reduce time spent switching between tools.

The collaboration also reflects a maturing of India’s enterprise-tech ecosystem, where domestic platforms are increasingly integrating with each other instead of relying solely on global tools.

MapmyIndia notes that combining indigenous CRM software with indigenous geospatial technology creates a technology stack rooted in India’s digital infrastructure while supporting data localisation needs.