Copilot Leaving WhatsApp in 2026, What Users Must Know

Microsoft’s Copilot team confirmed that Copilot integration with WhatsApp will end on January 15, 2026, after WhatsApp updated platform policies that remove support for LLM chatbots. The company says it will keep Copilot available on its own surfaces, mobile apps, web, and Windows, and is working to help users transition without losing access to core features.

Advertisment

The departure affects millions who adopted Copilot on WhatsApp since late 2024, leaving users with two clear tasks: export any chat history they wish to keep and migrate to Copilot’s standalone apps or web client. For businesses and power users who relied on the WhatsApp integration for workflows or light automation, the move raises immediate questions about continuity, authentication, and how AI assistants will integrate with messaging platforms going forward.

What changed, and when it takes effect

WhatsApp revised its platform policies to remove all large-language-model (LLM) chatbots from the platform. As a result, Copilot on WhatsApp, which launched in late 2024, will cease functioning after January 15, 2026. The Copilot team says the service will remain available on WhatsApp until that date, giving users time to export conversations and move to alternative Copilot surfaces.

The company recommends that users export their chat history using WhatsApp’s built-in export tools before the shutdown date because Copilot cannot transfer unauthenticated chat logs to its hosted accounts.

Where Copilot will live next

Post-January 15, Copilot will continue to operate on multiple Microsoft-owned surfaces:

Copilot mobile app (iOS and Android)

Copilot on the web (copilot.microsoft.com)

Copilot on Windows

These channels, Microsoft says, provide the full suite of Copilot features available on WhatsApp plus additional capabilities – such as Copilot Voice, Vision, and Mico (a companion presence) – and will remain free to start, though some premium features may require subscriptions or have usage limits.

Advertisment

User impact: what to do now

For individual users:

Export chats now. WhatsApp provides an export function; Copilot cannot migrate these logs. Exporting preserves conversation context and any important data.

Set up Copilot accounts. Install the Copilot mobile app or use the web client and authenticate with an account to retain personalised features and memory where applicable.

Review data expectations. Because Copilot on WhatsApp was unauthenticated, chat content may not map directly to a Copilot profile—expect to lose some continuity.

For small teams and SMBs that used Copilot on WhatsApp for light tasking:

Test workflows in the Copilot app or web. Some automations that relied on the messaging platform may need rebuilding.

Plan for identity and security. Integrated enterprise features (SSO, admin controls) are more likely to exist on Microsoft surfaces than on WhatsApp.

Business and platform implications

WhatsApp’s policy shift highlights two broader trends. First, platform owners are re-examining how LLMs and third-party assistants fit into messaging ecosystems, often prioritising control, safety, and platform integrity over the convenience of embedded AI. Second, vendors offering AI assistants must now account for policy volatility: an integration that works today may not be permitted tomorrow.

For enterprises, the Copilot exit is a nudge to avoid single-channel dependency. Companies that had begun routing customer-facing or internal assistant workflows through WhatsApp should treat this as a prompt to diversify building fallback experiences on authenticated channels where governance, logging, and SSO are available.

What Copilot offers off-WhatsApp

Microsoft is positioning its native Copilot surfaces as the long-term home for richer assistant experiences. According to the Copilot announcement, the web and mobile apps will include the same core features users expect from the WhatsApp integration while adding capabilities that exceed what a messaging embed can offer: multimodal features (voice and vision), deeper integrations with Windows, and a persistent, authenticated experience with better controls.

Advertisment

The company also emphasises cost: the Copilot app and website are available at no cost to start, though some advanced features may be gated behind subscriptions. Organisations should assess those tiers when planning migration for larger teams.

The removal of Copilot from WhatsApp reflects a fast-maturing debate over where AI agents should live: inside closed messaging platforms with limited controls or on authenticated surfaces that offer richer features and governance. For users, the immediate task is practical export chats and move to Copilot’s web or app. For businesses, the lesson is strategic: avoid single-point dependencies and prioritise authenticated, auditable channels when embedding AI assistants into workflows. Microsoft’s Copilot will continue, but the environment in which assistants operate is becoming more structured, and that matters for both convenience and control.