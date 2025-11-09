Jio Extends Free Google AI Pro to All 5G Users

Reliance Jio has expanded its Google AI Pro offer—now available to all unlimited Jio 5G subscribers for 18 months. The promotion unlocks Gemini 2.5 Pro features, AI video generation, advanced coding tools, and 2TB of Drive storage.

Key takeaways

Jio now offers 18 months of Google AI Pro to all unlimited Jio 5G users.

Activation is via the MyJio app — look for the “Early access” banner.

Gemini Pro’s standout features include AI video (Veo 3.1 Fast), advanced coding tools, research assistants, and 2TB storage.

The promotion could accelerate practical AI adoption among creators, developers, and small businesses – but users should watch data use, eligibility, and compliance implications.

What Jio is offering now

Reliance Jio is giving eligible users 18 months of Google AI Pro (Gemini Pro) at no extra cost. Initially limited to 18–25-year-olds, the offer is now open to all age groups with an active unlimited Jio 5G plan. The package includes premium Gemini capabilities — notably Veo 3.1 Fast for text-to-video, enhanced coding and research tools, access across Google Workspace, and 2TB cloud storage.

Step-by-step: How to claim Google AI Pro via MyJio

Open the MyJio app (install it if needed). On the home page, look for the “Early access” banner at the top. Tap “Claim now”. A browser window will open showing the offer details. Scroll and select “Agree” to confirm. Open the Gemini app to verify your Pro subscription is active.

Eligibility: Active Jio SIM with an unlimited 5G plan. Follow the steps in MyJio to complete activation.

What Google AI Pro unlocks

Gemini 2.5 Pro model: higher-quality text, reasoning, and code generation.

Veo 3.1 Fast: Generate short AI videos from text prompts — with sound and dialogue — suitable for marketing teasers, social posts, and rapid prototyping.

Advanced coding tools: Expanded Gemini Code Assist IDE extensions and CLI capabilities for faster dev workflows.

Deep research tools: NotebookLM, Flow, and Whisk with higher rate limits to support longer-form research and knowledge work.

2TB Google Drive storage: Large media and dataset support, useful for creators and professionals.

Workspace integration: AI features inside Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and Drive for smarter drafting, summarisation, and data prep.

Considerations Before You Claim

Plan requirement: This is limited to users with an unlimited Jio 5G plan — ensure your plan qualifies before claiming.

Activation window: Follow the MyJio steps promptly; promotions sometimes have activation windows.

Data/consumption limits: Video generation and large-model usage can be bandwidth and compute-intensive — expect significant data use, especially on dense media workflows.

Privacy & compliance: Users in regulated industries should evaluate how generated content and stored data interact with sectoral rules and data governance policies.

Making Google AI Pro widely available to Jio 5G users is more than a consumer perk. It lowers the barrier to experimenting with advanced generative AI at scale across India’s massive mobile base. For creators, SMBs, and developer communities, 18 months of Gemini Pro can accelerate adoption cycles, generate early product-market signals, and help firms prototype AI-powered workflows with real users. For Google and Jio, it’s a testbed to understand usage patterns on mobile-first networks — valuable telemetry for product roadmaps.