IG Drones Reports 330% YoY Growth in FY25, Targets ₹100 Crore Revenue in FY26

IG Drones, a leading name in drone technology, has reported an impressive revenue of ₹22.4 crore for FY25, marking a 330% year-on-year growth from ₹5.17 crore in FY24. Driven by robust demand across defence and private sectors, the company now aims to scale its revenue to ₹100 crore in FY26. To support this ambitious expansion, IG Drones is preparing to raise Series A funding, reinforcing its commitment to advancing the Indian drone ecosystem.

Founded by Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya and Om Prakash, IG Drones has been at the forefront of India’s drone revolution, focusing on ‘Made-in-India’ innovations. The company’s revenue surge in FY25 was primarily driven by defense contracts, private sector deals, and product sales, with a 60:40 revenue split between government and private sector clients. More than 200 drones were sold, marking a 300% increase over FY24, while the company’s manufacturing capacity expanded to 1,000 drones, with plans to scale up to 2,500+ in FY26.

Ambitious Target for FY 26

"Our target is to reach ₹100 Crore in annual revenue by FY26. We have a significant order pipeline for Quarter 1 and are in the process of closing multiple deals. Additionally, we will be launching three new drones in Quarter 1. The drone ecosystem in India is growing, and we are proud to be one of the leading players contributing significantly to this growth," said Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, Founder, IG Drones.

With an order book already exceeding ₹20 crore for FY26, IG Drones is strengthening its position in the drone industry. The upcoming $6 million Series A funding—backed by existing and new investors—will be used for product development, manufacturing expansion, and global market entry.

Having raised $1 million last year led by India Accelerator , the company is now focused on scaling operations, enhancing profitability, and strengthening margins. The growing adoption of indigenous drone solutions, including India’s first 5G drone and 5G simulator developed by IG Drones, has positioned the company as a key player in India’s roadmap to becoming a global drone hub by 2030, a vision set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

