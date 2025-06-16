How AI, Talent, GCCs and Privacy Are Shaping the Emerging Digital Playbook

Advertisment

India’s digital transformation is at a critical inflection point. The future hinges on a symbiotic relationship between many moving parts. It calls for a strategic convergence of data, talent, AI, privacy, and strategy. But it’s the data that is the new hero, it’s the currency for greater business outcomes.

From the scalability of artificial intelligence to a sharp rebound in tech hiring, and from GCC reinvention to a renewed push for privacy-first compliance, the one thread running through it all is data.

Here we glean insights from recent CIOL reports that reveal how India’s enterprises are at an intersection and how they are preparing to evolve to the next level of maturity. At the fulcrum lies a digital nervous system that needs to blend innovation, speed, and security.

Why AI Needs a Data Spine: That’s Why Streaming Matters

If data is the fuel for AI, then streaming is the pipeline that keeps engines running. A recent report from Confluent highlighted that a staggering 95% of Indian IT leaders believe scalable AI solutions rely heavily on real-time data streaming architectures.

Whether it’s customer insights, fraud detection, or dynamic pricing, organisations now want AI to make decisions as data arrives. It’s about in-the-moment decisions. This paradigm shift means data can no longer be treated as static warehouses. It must be dynamic, flowing, and instantly actionable.

“Streaming data is essential to bring context, accuracy, and scale to AI initiatives,” the Confluent study noted, reinforcing the need for intelligent pipelines that can process events in real-time.

Rubal Sahni, Area Vice President, India and Emerging Market, Confluent said, “AI is only as good as the data it’s built on. Without continuous, trustworthy, real-time data flowing through the organisation, AI can’t deliver on its promise. That’s where data streaming becomes essential—not just for enabling AI, but for staying competitive in a market driven by speed and precision.”

The Talent Pivot: India’s Tech Workforce Rebounds

This AI-data transformation is creating ripple effects across the job market. According to a recent Indeed India study, GenAI and emerging tech roles are fuelling a robust recovery in India’s tech hiring.

Hiring for roles in data analytics and software development has seen a sharp rise. Interestingly. This signals strong enterprise interest in building teams that can develop, manage, and deploy intelligent systems at scale.

“As AI becomes central to business strategy, talent demand is shifting from traditional IT roles to highly specialised data and AI functions,” the report notes.

Callam Pickering, APAC Senior Economist at Indeed, attributed India’s performance to structural shifts in the economy, " “Indian job creation continues to outpace other countries because of the nation’s transition towards more formal economic arrangements,” he said. “As the nation transitions, job creation across the formal sector will be much stronger than overall employment growth nationwide.”

Privacy is the New Foundation: DPDPA Changes the Game

As enterprises ramp up data use, they’re also navigating a growing regulatory landscape. For instance, a recent Protiviti privacy report released at the IBA CISO Summit 2025 highlighted a key concern: around 52% of Indian banks surveyed experienced privacy breaches in the last five years, underscoring the urgency to comply with the Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA).

With many banks likely to be classified as Significant Data Fiduciaries, data governance is no longer just an IT mandate, it’s a boardroom priority.

“Privacy must now be embedded into the design of data systems. It’s not a compliance box-check but a competitive differentiator,” Protiviti emphasised.

Sandeep Gupta, Managing Director, Protiviti Member Firm for India, added, “The DPDPA marks a new era of accountability for banks. Embedding strong governance, leveraging privacy-enhancing technologies, and aligning with regulatory expectations will be key to sustainable compliance.”

GCCs: The Key Value Driver But Still Catching Up in the Innovation Race

With enterprises scaling their AI ambitions and data strategies, another critical player in the ecosystem is the Global Capability Centre (GCC). In the entire digital value creation cycle, GCCs today play a key role. While they have been instrumental in India’s IT evolution, they may be under-leveraging their full potential.

Reflecting on this, a recent BCG AI Maturity Index found that only 8% of Indian GCCs are leaders in innovation and efficiency, with most still maturing in their AI adoption journeys.

This signals a need to shift GCC charters from delivery-focused to innovation-led, with data, AI, and talent as the key enablers. The report suggests many GCCs are caught between inherited legacy systems and future-ready aspirations.

“AI maturity is not just about tech adoption but building the right operating model, culture, and data infrastructure,” the BCG study stated.

Sreyssha George, Managing Director and Partner at BCG, said, " GCCs have always been good at acting as the engine room, now the best ones are learning to steer the ship. Leading GCCs are moving beyond scale to build real enterprise advantage. They're investing in the right talent, identifying untapped value pools, and reimagining business journeys to deliver differentiated impact.”

Data Is No Longer Passive or Tactical: It’s Strategic

From driving AI to defining talent needs and compliance strategy, data has emerged as India’s digital backbone. But it must be fast, flowing, and harnessed for ethical use.

The enterprise of the future is already forming in India. It’s agile, data-first, privacy-aware, and constantly streaming intelligence across its value chain. For leaders and CIOs, the next big transformation won’t come from merely collecting more data, but from making it work smarter, safer, and faster.