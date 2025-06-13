Why 95% of Indian IT Leaders Say Scalable AI Depends on Data Streaming

Data streaming has become a strategic imperative for Indian enterprises, not just a technical option. According to Confluent’s fourth annual Data Streaming Report, 95% of Indian IT leaders believe data streaming platforms (DSPs) are critical to simplifying AI adoption by addressing challenges around data access, quality, and governance.

Backed by responses from 650 Indian IT leaders (part of a 12-country, 4,175-person global survey), the findings reflect India’s fast-maturing approach to building AI-ready infrastructure.

Real-Time Data is Fueling India’s AI Ambitions

The report found that 96% of Indian respondents plan to increase DSP investments in 2025, citing AI scalability, faster decision-making, and 5x ROI as top drivers.

“Whether it’s product recommendations, service interactions, or support queries, customers today expect responses that are tailored, impactful, and real-time,” said Rubal Sahni, Area Vice President, India and Emerging Market, Confluent. “AI is only as good as the data it’s built on. Without continuous, trustworthy, real-time data flowing through the organization, AI can’t deliver on its promise. That’s where data streaming becomes essential—not just for enabling AI, but for staying competitive in a market driven by speed and precision.”

Key Findings: India 2025 Snapshot

91% say DSPs are the primary source of real-time, contextual, and reliable data for AI systems

94% now treat data streaming as a strategic priority—not a secondary tool

86% report a 2–5x ROI, up from 80% in 2024

81% cite a cost and risk reduction from adopting a shift-left approach to governance and processing

From experimentation to execution

According to Sahni, India is now going beyond pilots and proving value at scale. “Enterprises aren’t treating data streaming as just another tool. It’s now a strategic muscle helping them act faster, build better, and stay responsive in a fast-changing market,” he added.

Tangible Business Outcomes

89% say DSPs accelerate time-to-market, enabling faster product launches.

95% report enhanced product and service innovation.

86% cite improved customer satisfaction linked directly to DSP implementation.

Governance, Cost Savings, and Risk Reduction

India is also seeing clear benefits from integrating data quality and governance earlier in the lifecycle.

90% reported lower processing costs for analytics workloads.

93% saw similar gains in operational data handling.

85% said DSPs helped reduce overall business risk and cost.

By embedding governance early (“shift left”), Indian enterprises are ensuring data is not just fast, but also trustworthy — a crucial differentiator in building scalable AI.