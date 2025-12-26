Google Plans Gmail Update Allowing Users to Change Their Email Address

For nearly two decades, a Gmail address has been permanent; once chosen, it followed users for life. That long-standing rule now appears to be changing. Google is quietly rolling out a feature that will allow users to change their @gmail.com email address without creating a new account or losing data.
The update, first spotted on a Google support page currently available in Hindi, suggests that Gmail users will soon be able to switch to a new username while keeping their existing inbox, subscriptions, and account access intact. While Google has not made a formal public announcement yet, the company confirms the functionality is “gradually rolling out” to users.
What’s Changing Inside Gmail Accounts
Until now, Google only allowed users to change their account email address if it was linked to a third-party domain. Accounts ending in @gmail.com were excluded, effectively locking users into the address they chose years earlier.
That restriction is now easing.
According to Google’s support documentation, users will soon be able to change the Gmail username portion of their address (the part before @gmail.com) while keeping the same Google Account. Once changed, the original Gmail address will automatically become an alias, ensuring continuity across services.
Google explains: “The email address associated with your Google Account is the address you use to sign in to Google services… If you'd like, you can change your Google Account email address that ends in gmail.com to a new email address that ends in gmail.com.”
This marks a significant shift in how Google treats identity across its ecosystem.
What Happens to Your Old Gmail Address
Changing a Gmail address does not mean abandoning the old one. Google has designed the transition to preserve identity, access, and data.
Once the change is made:
The old Gmail address becomes an alias
Emails sent to both the old and new addresses arrive in the same inbox
Users can sign in using either address
Existing data, including emails, photos, Drive files, subscriptions, and purchases, remains unchanged
Google also notes that the old address will remain permanently tied to the account and cannot be claimed by another user. However, some legacy surfaces, such as older calendar events, may continue to display the old address.
Limits and Guardrails Google Has Put in Place
To prevent misuse and frequent identity switching, Google has imposed clear restrictions on how often Gmail addresses can be changed.
Key limitations include:
Users can change their Gmail address once every 12 months
Each account can make up to three changes, allowing a maximum of four Gmail addresses in total
Users cannot delete their new Gmail address for 12 months
A new Gmail account using the old username cannot be created during this period
These controls signal that Google views the feature as a corrective option, not a casual customisation tool.
The Urgency Behind This Update
For many users, Gmail addresses were created during early internet years and are often informal, outdated, or no longer suitable for professional use. Until now, the only workaround involved creating an entirely new account and migrating data, subscriptions, and identity across platforms.
This change removes that friction.
From a platform perspective, the update also reflects Google’s broader effort to make account identity more flexible without compromising security or continuity. By treating email addresses as mutable identifiers while keeping the underlying account stable, Google aligns Gmail with how digital identity is increasingly managed across cloud ecosystems.
Rollout Status and What to Expect Next
At present, the feature is not yet live for all users. It was first observed on a Hindi-language support page, suggesting the documentation may have appeared ahead of a broader rollout. English-language versions of the page have not yet reflected the update.
Once available, users will be able to initiate the change through Google Account settings under “My Account”. Google has indicated the rollout will be gradual, meaning availability may vary by region and account.
While the update may appear incremental, it addresses one of Gmail’s most persistent user frustrations. By allowing identity evolution without account disruption, Google is redefining how permanence works inside one of the world’s most widely used communication platforms.
For millions of long-time users, this change offers a rare second chance, without the cost of starting over.