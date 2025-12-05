Google Introduces Gemini 3 Deep Think to Boost Complex AI Reasoning

Google has taken another step forward in AI sophistication with the rollout of Gemini 3 Deep Think, a new reasoning mode now available to AI Ultra subscribers inside the Gemini app. The feature focuses on deeper analytical thinking, enabling the system to break down complex instructions and solve multi-step problems with enhanced accuracy.

Designed for Real Analytical Work

Google describes Deep Think as its “most advanced reasoning mode yet.”

The update is aimed at use cases in:

Mathematics

Logical analysis

Scientific workflows

Professional and research-driven applications

Instead of generating quick responses, Deep Think explores multiple solution paths at once, improving precision and context handling.

Performance Surpassing Earlier Systems

Deep Think has already posted stronger benchmark results than earlier Gemini versions. On the advanced Humanity’s Last Exam reasoning test, where AI must think without tool assistance, it scored 41.0%, surpassing previous models.

With code execution support, Gemini 3 Deep Think achieved 45.1% on the ARC-AGI-2 benchmark, a result Google calls a major milestone in AI logic and structured reasoning.

The model builds on the foundation of Gemini 2.5 Deep Think, which was previously recognised for competitive mathematical and computational performance.

How Users Can Try It

AI Ultra subscribers can enable Deep Think directly from the Gemini app’s prompt bar and choose the Gemini 3 Pro model. The experience remains consistent across devices, making it accessible for both quick queries and highly technical tasks.

The official announcement posted by the Gemini team highlights its ability to “explore multiple hypotheses simultaneously to give more sophisticated output.”

Google Signals Strong Intent in the AI Race

The release of Gemini 3 Deep Think follows the launch of Gemini 3 last month, which is already positioned as Google’s flagship system for creativity, productivity, and professional workflows.

With competitors rapidly advancing their own reasoning-focused models, this move suggests that Google is reinforcing its push to lead in next-gen AI.

Google’s message is clear: AI must not only respond but also reason, explain, and support real scientific and business decision-making. Where most chatbots deliver text, Deep Think aims to deliver structured thought.