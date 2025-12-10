Delhivery Launches Economy Air Parcel Service to Boost SME Export Reach

The integrated logistics services provider has introduced Delhivery International, an economy air parcel service aimed at simplifying and reducing the cost of cross-border shipments for SMEs and enterprise exporters across the country.

The launch comes alongside continued innovation in aerial logistics, including the company’s recent testing of autonomous Vertical Take-off and Landing (VTOL) drones.

Making Global Exports More Accessible for MSMEs

Indian SMEs often struggle with international shipping due to high costs, fragmented trade rules, and limited visibility into the export journey. Vani Venkatesh, Chief Business Officer, Delhivery, said Delhivery International is available through the Delhivery One platform and is designed to streamline these complexities.

“Many SMEs face hurdles in cross-border logistics due to high international shipping costs, further compounded by complex and geography-specific documentation requirements, unpredictable delivery timelines and a pervasive lack of shipment visibility,” said Venkatesh.

She added that access is critical not only for metro-based exporters but also for businesses operating from remote industrial clusters.

Sahil Barua, MD & CEO, Delhivery, emphasised the economic significance: "Enabling exports is a massive catalyst for the growth of Indian MSMEs. With Delhivery International, we are removing the friction from global trade for our customers."

Drones Enter the Delivery Network

Delhivery Robotics India Private Limited, a subsidiary of the company, demonstrated its autonomous VTOL drone capability in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh. The test involved a 12 km pre-programmed route to deliver medical supplies covered in around 12 minutes versus an estimated 40 minutes by road.

The prototype drones have been developed in-house and can:

• Carry up to 5 kg payload

• Cover 60–90 km on a single charge

• Transition from vertical lift to fixed-wing flight for efficiency

• Operate in challenging terrain and seasonal weather

While still early in deployment, such technology signals Delhivery’s intent to expand into hybrid delivery ecosystems where aerial logistics can optimise last-mile connectivity.

Financial Indicators Reflect Growth Momentum

The technology push aligns with Delhivery’s improving financial trajectory. In Q2 FY26, the company reported a ₹59 crore profit (excluding integration costs), up from ₹10 crore a year ago, while EBITDA grew over 160% YoY. Revenue from services rose 16% YoY to ₹2,546 crore.

Investor confidence followed, with Delhivery shares closing 4.25% higher at ₹414.95 on the NSE on the day of the announcement.

Impact on India’s Export Future

Whether it’s rural manufacturers shipping global orders or drone-enabled emergency deliveries in remote districts, the logistics landscape is shifting from capacity to accessibility.

If Delhivery International delivers on its goals of affordability, transparency, and reach, especially for small exporters, it could accelerate India’s participation in global e-commerce without increasing the operational burden on MSMEs.

This next phase of logistics growth is no longer just about moving parcels faster; it’s about enabling more businesses to participate in the world economy.