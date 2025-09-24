ChatGPT Go Doubles Indian Subscribers; Launches in Indonesia

OpenAI’s affordable subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, has led to a significant rise in paid users in India. The company launched the plan on August 19 at ₹399 per month, offering expanded access to messages, image generation, and file uploads.
According to ChatGPT head Nick Turley, “total ChatGPT subscribers more than doubled” in India within just over a month of the plan’s launch. This expansion highlights the place of India as a main market for OpenAI. The company already has plans to open the first office in the country by the end of this year, a confirmation that has been made by its CEO, Sam Altman. India has now become the second biggest ChatGPT market in the world after the United States.
ChatGPT Go expands to Indonesia
Turley announced on X that ChatGPT Go is now available in Indonesia, making it the second market to receive the plan after India. The monthly subscription in Indonesia is priced at 75,000 Rupiah, which roughly equals ₹399.
Indonesia ranks among ChatGPT’s “top five markets by weekly active users,” according to Turley. The plan offers 10x higher limits for messages, image generation, and file uploads compared to free users. It also features stronger memory retention, enabling more personalised interactions over time.
OpenAI faces competition from Google AI Plus
The Indonesia launch of ChatGPT Go comes shortly after Google introduced its AI Plus plan in the same market. Google AI Plus, priced at 75,000 Rupiah, includes access to Gemini 2.5 Pro, video creation via Veo 3 Fast, NotebookLM, Gemini integration across Google apps, and 200GB of Google One storage. Early adopters are being offered a 50 percent discount for six months.
OpenAI’s move signals its intent to strengthen presence in emerging markets where affordable AI access is likely to drive large-scale adoption.