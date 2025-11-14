Apple Cuts App Store Commissions for Mini Apps to 15%

Apple says the Mini Apps Partner Program will apply a 15% fee on in-app purchases for qualifying mini apps and games—a cut from the standard 30% charged when Apple processes payments. To secure the reduced rate, host apps must adopt certain Apple technologies, including Apple software for registering purchase history, verifying age and processing transactions.

What is a mini app?

Apple defines a mini app as a lightweight app built using web technologies (HTML5, JavaScript) that runs inside a larger native app. Mini apps let third parties provide services, from quick commerce to games, inside a host app without users leaving the main app experience. Although mini apps have existed on the App Store for years, this is Apple's first programme offering a reduced commission on mini-app transactions.

Eligibility and developer rules

To qualify, the host app must be available on iOS or iPadOS and distributed via the App Store. Participating developers must comply with the Apple Developer Program Licence Agreement and existing App Review Guidelines, including the specific rules Apple already applies to mini apps.

The move comes amid heightened regulatory scrutiny in the US and Europe over Apple’s App Store policies. Critics argue Apple’s control of app distribution and payments gives it excessive market power. The new programme also positions Apple to respond to the global rise of super apps—platforms like WeChat that host many services natively via mini-programmes—and to competitive shifts such as OpenAI’s experiments with in-app apps.

Key Considerations for Everyday iPhone Users

Cost vs. control: Developers gain lower fees but must adopt Apple’s tooling and rules — a tradeoff between lower commissions and tighter platform integration.

Geographic dynamics: In regions where super-apps dominate, Apple’s move could encourage more integrated experiences on iOS.

Regulatory optics: Offering a lower commission may blunt some criticism, but it does not change core App Store distribution rules that regulators question.

User experience: If mini apps grow inside host apps, users may enjoy faster access to services without installing multiple native apps.

Apple’s Mini Apps Partner Program halves commissions for qualifying mini apps — a tactical shift that balances developer incentives, platform control and regulatory signal management. For developers and product teams, the decision to adopt the programme will hinge on whether the commercial upside of a lower fee outweighs the constraints of deeper platform integration.