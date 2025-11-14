MapmyIndia Mappls to Power Survey of India and IOCL’s Fleet

MapmyIndia Mappls announced key agreements with the Survey of India and the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd on Tuesday. The partnerships position the company to supply foundational geospatial services to the National Geo-Platform and an enterprise IoT solution for IOCL’s LPG truck fleet across India.

Under the deal with the Survey of India, MapmyIndia Mappls will standardise, share, and manage core geospatial datasets — administrative boundaries, digital elevation models, geodetic reference frames, and geographical names. The company will provide access to authoritative spatial data via web services, APIs, and mobile applications to promote interoperability across government departments, academia, and industry.

IoT fleet solutions for IOCL

For Indian Oil, MapmyIndia Mappls will develop and deploy an integrated, enterprise-level vehicle tracking and management system for the company’s LPG truck fleet on a pan-India basis. The IoT suite will include geofencing, route generation and optimisation, journey risk management, fleet visibility, and emergency response features designed to improve driver safety, asset security, and cost optimisation.

National reach: building on existing public-sector ties

The company said these agreements, together with its work for DMRC and a pending Indian Railways contract, will significantly broaden its presence in government and related sectors. Rakesh Verma, co-founder, chairman, and managing director of MapmyIndia Mappls, said, “Solutions and tech for two of India's leading organisations that are of immense national importance – Survey of India, India's premier topographic mapping agency for over two centuries, and the Indian Oil Corporation, India's leading oil manufacturing and marketing Maharatna company.

Centralising authoritative geospatial data and coupling it with enterprise IoT for logistics addresses two pressing needs: better, interoperable government mapping infrastructure and improved operational control for large fleets. For planners, emergency responders, and logistics operators, unified spatial datasets and real-time vehicle telemetry can speed decisions and reduce risks.