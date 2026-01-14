Apple Confirms India Launch Date and Pricing for Creator Studio

Apple is sharpening its push into India’s fast-growing creator economy with the launch of Apple Creator Studio, a bundled subscription of its professional creative tools, scheduled to go live on January 28.
Priced at ₹399 per month or ₹3,999 annually, the new offering brings together Apple’s flagship creative software, Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage, under a single subscription, marking Apple’s most direct attempt yet to challenge Adobe’s long-standing dominance in creative software subscriptions.
New users will get a one-month free trial, while customers purchasing a new Mac or a qualifying iPad will receive three months of complimentary access. Apple is also extending discounted pricing for students and educators, who can subscribe for ₹199 per month or ₹1,999 per year.
A Single Stack for Modern Creators
With Creator Studio, Apple is positioning itself as a one-stop platform for creators working across video, music, design, and live performance workflows. Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on both Mac and iPad, while tools like Motion, Compressor, and MainStage remain exclusive to Mac users.
The bundle also includes Apple’s free productivity and collaboration apps, Keynote, Pages, Numbers, and Freeform, expanding the value proposition for creators building end-to-end content pipelines.
The move reflects a broader shift toward subscription-based creative tools, but with pricing that undercuts Adobe’s Creative Cloud offerings by a wide margin.
“There’s never been a more flexible and accessible way to get started with such a powerful collection of creative apps for professionals, emerging artists, entrepreneurs, students, and educators to do their best work and explore their creative interests from start to finish,” said Eddy Cue, Senior Vice President, Internet Software and Services, Apple.
Pricing Strategy Signals Competitive Intent
Globally, Apple Creator Studio is priced at $12.99 per month or $129 annually, while educational users pay $2.99 per month. In India, the localised pricing significantly lowers the barrier to entry for aspiring creators, especially compared to Adobe’s Creative Cloud Pro subscription, which costs $69.99 per month, with individual apps priced at $22.99 per month.
The contrast highlights Apple’s strategy: bundle premium tools at a lower entry price while monetising long-term platform loyalty across Mac and iPad ecosystems.
Flexible Access, Familiar Distribution
Creator Studio will be available via the App Store and supports Family Sharing for up to six members. For users who prefer ownership over subscriptions, Apple continues to offer one-time purchases for individual apps, including:
Final Cut Pro – ₹29,900
Logic Pro – ₹19,900
Pixelmator Pro – ₹999
Motion – ₹4,900
Compressor – ₹4,999
MainStage – ₹2,999
Speculation around Apple entering the bundled creative software space intensified after its acquisition of Pixelmator Pro in November 2024. While Apple’s reach is largely limited to macOS and iOS platforms, the launch comes amid growing competition from alternative creative suites that are steadily eroding Adobe’s dominance in select markets.
With Creator Studio, Apple is not just offering a pricing alternative; it is betting on tighter hardware-software integration and long-term creator retention.