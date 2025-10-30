Apple Breaks Into The $4 Trillion Club

Apple’s valuation hit $4 trillion for the first time, joining Microsoft and Nvidia. Strong iPhone 17 sales and easing trade concerns helped fuel the rally. Apple has officially joined the $4 trillion market capitalisation club, now shared by Microsoft and Nvidia — driven by robust iPhone 17 sales and investor optimism.

According to a CNBC report, Apple’s shares reached new record highs this week, climbing nearly 60% from their April lows and adding about $1.4 trillion in value.

Apple Becomes Third Company In History To Hit $4 Trillion

Notably, Apple is now the third listed company in history to reach the $4 trillion milestone. The exclusive club includes only two other names: Nvidia and Microsoft. The milestone comes just months after Nvidia became the first to hit the figure in July, followed by Microsoft, which reclaimed the mark on October 28, coinciding with its new deal with OpenAI.

The report noted that analysts remain “divided” on Apple’s outlook, despite it being among the world’s three largest companies. Among the Magnificent Seven, Apple has the lowest ratio of analyst buy recommendations outside Tesla Inc., according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Its average 12-month price target currently sits more than 6% below the stock’s trading level.

The iPhone 17’s strong market debut has been pivotal to Apple’s rally. Counterpoint Research observed that iPhone 17 sales outpaced the iPhone 16 by 14% in the first 10 days of launch across the US and China. Ahead of the key holiday quarter, Apple also refreshed its hardware lineup with new iPad Pros, an upgraded Vision Pro headset, and entry-level MacBook Pros powered by the M5 chip, signalling a strong upgrade cycle.

“Despite missing out on AI so far, Apple hitting the $4 trillion market cap club is a watershed moment for Cupertino and Big Tech,” said Dan Ives, Analyst, Wedbush Securities. “This is a testament to the best consumer franchise in the world.”

While Apple joins Microsoft and Nvidia in the $4 trillion league, Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) continues to climb steadily after reaching a $3 trillion market capitalisation in September 2025, according to Reuters.

This growth underscores how the Magnificent Seven continue to dominate global valuations, driven by hardware resilience, AI acceleration, and digital ecosystems fuelling investor confidence.

Even with record highs, Wall Street remains divided on Apple’s trajectory. Among major tech peers, Apple carries one of the lowest “buy” ratios, with analysts citing limited AI exposure as a potential constraint. “We are now at the front end of Apple’s long-anticipated adoption cycle,” wrote Ananda Baruah, Analyst, Loop Capital, upgrading Apple from “Hold” to “Buy” last week.

Apple shares closed little changed at $269, marking a record close as the company heads into a strong holiday quarter.