Nano Banana Lands in Google Lens — How to Use Nano Banana Step-by-Step

Google has integrated its Nano Banana image model into Google Lens’ new Create mode, letting users generate and edit photos directly inside the Google app on Android and iOS. The update transforms Lens from a visual search tool into a full-fledged AI image editor, allowing users to experiment with backgrounds, styles, and moods using natural language prompts, all within the mobile interface.

How to Access Nano Banana in Google Lens (Step-by-Step)

Update your Google app from the Play Store or App Store and sign in to your Google account. Open the Google app and tap the Lens icon in the search bar to launch the camera view. Switch to the Create tab. You’ll see a small banana icon near the shutter — that’s the sign Nano Banana is active. Pick your starting point: take a live photo, import one from your gallery, or tap 'Create image' to generate visuals entirely from text. Type your instruction in the prompt box. Be specific about mood, light, and style. Review the result and choose the version you like best. You can download or share it directly.

Practical Prompt Inspiration

Nano Banana responds best to descriptive and visually rich commands. Instead of generic edits, try giving it narrative cues. For instance:

“Make this portrait look like it was taken during golden hour with warm sunlight and soft background blur.”

“Transform this city street into a futuristic night scene with holographic lights and reflective puddles.”

The more details you give about lighting, texture, and tone, the closer the AI will align to your vision.

Tips for Consistent Results

Treat Nano Banana as a creative drafting tool — ideal for concept visualization, mockups, or quick edits before final post-processing.

Maintain visual consistency by repeating key elements like outfit color, angle, or environment across prompts.

Add photographic realism cues such as “shot on 35mm film” or “studio portrait with soft lighting” to stabilize results.

Test multiple prompt versions — Nano Banana’s strength lies in how flexibly it interprets phrasing.

Privacy and Ethical Checks

As with any AI-powered visual tool, responsible use is key.

Privacy: Avoid uploading personal or sensitive images; AI models process data through cloud servers.

Avoid uploading personal or sensitive images; AI models process data through cloud servers. Provenance: Record how and where each AI-generated image was created, especially for editorial or commercial projects.

Record how and where each AI-generated image was created, especially for editorial or commercial projects. Attribution: Respect likeness and IP rights; never use AI to imitate real people or brands without consent.

Respect likeness and IP rights; never use AI to imitate real people or brands without consent. Transparency: If an image has been AI-edited, label it clearly to maintain reader trust and ethical clarity.

Limitations to Keep in Mind

Nano Banana can struggle with fine details such as hands, text, or symmetrical features in complex compositions. For professional-grade outputs, manual touch-ups or traditional design workflows remain essential. Still, for quick storytelling visuals, it’s remarkably capable and efficient.

Google’s integration of Nano Banana into Lens makes image generation as accessible as a camera tap. It empowers creators, students, and journalists alike to ideate visually in real time. But as with all generative AI tools, the creative freedom it offers must be matched with responsible use and disclosure.