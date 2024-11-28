Acronis Sees 90% Revenue Growth in India, Expanding Market Presence

Acronis has achieved remarkable growth in the Indian market, highlighted by substantial year-over-year (YoY) gains across key performance metrics. This success underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its footprint in India by delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to the evolving needs of managed service providers (MSPs) and businesses.

Driven by AI-powered cybersecurity capabilities that complement traditional backup solutions, Acronis is experiencing a period of hypergrowth in India. The region has emerged as one of Acronis' fastest-growing markets, achieving an impressive 90% YoY revenue growth. The company’s partner network in India has expanded to over 500 active partners, including service providers, supporting over 81,000 workloads — a 60% YoY increase. This trajectory places India among one of Acronis’ rising markets globally, fueled by its unique cyber protection approach.

“India is a key market for Acronis. The positive expansion in the country is a testament to the adaptability and resilience of our local partners and customers,” said Katya Ivanova, Chief Sales Officer at Acronis. “We are committed to addressing India’s unique cybersecurity needs at the cusp of its digital transformation, empowering our partners and their clients with our integrated cyber protection solution.”

Acronis continues to expand its partner ecosystem, local team, and data center capabilities, which positions India for success. To add, Acronis Academy has doubled the number of certified partners in India, issuing over 2,000 certificates this year as part of its strategic growth. The rapid adoption of training initiatives has seen users complete an average of two to three certification courses, with security specialization courses—such as XDR, EDR, and MDR—accounting for 30% of certifications.

“With our integrated products and services, we are prepared to meet the growing demand for robust cybersecurity solutions as India’s digital ecosystem develops rapidly,” said Rajesh Chhabra, General Manager for India and Senior Director of Partner Success for APJ & MEA. “Our cutting-edge solutions enable Indian businesses to safeguard their data effectively, creating a secure online environment and promoting long-term success. We are dedicated to expanding our partner network and enhancing our data center capabilities to build a more secure digital economy in India.”

Acronis has confirmed its plans to prioritize India as a high-focus region in 2025 and beyond, with additional investments aimed at strengthening its partner ecosystem, expanding its local team, and enhancing data center capabilities. The company's data center in India, which has steadily grown since its launch three years ago, now ranks among the top three data centers in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region in terms of storage utilisation.

Also Read: