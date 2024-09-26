Accidently you lost your android smartphone or someone has stolen it when you were busy with some other tasks. Now, what to do? How you can find your phone? There are various ways to track your lost or stolen phone. Also, various mobile trackers are available for free. We have already listed best 6 IMEI Tracker Apps for Android. But in this article, we will help you to track the phone in 4 easy ways.

3 Easy ways to find your phone October 2024

1. Apps

Find My Phone

We have talked about tracker apps and find my phone app is one of the best apps. When you lose your mobile and have another smartphone of your friend or family, you can easily track your lost phone using find my phone.

Steps to use Find my phone –

You can download the app from google play store, it’s a free tracker app.

Once the installation is done, use the phone no and email id to sign in. This apps lets you create a circle of your friends and family. You will get a code to use when your friends and family members sign-in.

In case of lost or stolen, you can track missing device whether it belongs to you, your spouse or your child. Keep tabs on a lost or missing device with real-time location updates. When the missing or stolen phone is moved, its position is updated instantly on the app’s map and our website.

Note: For the tracking feature to function, the app must be installed on the iPhone or Droid you’re looking for.

Google Find My Device

This app will help you to find your phone and lock it until you get it back. Download the app is quite easy to operate, simply download the app and use the Gmail ID, with which the lost phone was logged-in, and you will be able to see your phone, tablet or watch on a map. If the current location isn’t available, you’ll see the last known location.

Key features

Use indoor maps to help you to find your device in airports, malls, or other large buildings

Navigate to your device with Google Maps by tapping the device location and then the Maps icon

Play a sound at full volume, even if your device is on silent

Erase the device or lock it with a custom message and contact number on the lock screen

See network and battery status

2. Google Dashboard

If you don’t have access to any mobile but have a PC or laptop, Google can still let you track your stolen phone. Go to google.com and login with the same email ID which you used in your smartphone. Then search for ‘find my phone’, ‘find your phone’ or ‘track my phone’. It will show you a map with the current or last known location of your android phone. If the device is nearby, you can ring or recover option to lock the device.

3. Non-Android phone

If you don’t have PC and android phone to track the lost one, two handy ways are available –

Find my phone app

As mentioned earlier, if you have installed it on your lost phone and another person is added in your circle with his iPhone, the app lets you track android device easily. Find my phone app works on both platforms so once the circle is created, it can track any lost device.

Use Google

Using an iPhone, without any tracking app, visit www.google.com/android/find. Then log in using your Gmail ID, it will track the location of your device.