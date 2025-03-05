Synology’s Vision for Data Protection: An Exclusive with Russell Chen

Synology is reinforcing its commitment to enterprise data protection with the launch of its latest ActiveProtect Appliance series with World Backup Day around the corner. Designed to cater to mid-sized and large enterprises, ActiveProtect offers an integrated, centralized backup solution that combats cyber threats, ransomware attacks, and data breaches.

Built to simplify backup and recovery while enhancing cybersecurity resilience, ActiveProtect is a high-performance appliance delivering fast deployment, easy management, and seamless scalability. In an exclusive interview with Ciol, Russell Chen, Country Manager of the SAARC Region at Synology, sheds light on how ActiveProtect is setting new benchmarks in data protection and security.

How is ActiveProtect revolutionizing data protection for enterprises and SMBs?

ActiveProtect offers an all-in-one solution that seamlessly integrates hardware and software, allowing businesses to centrally manage all their backup workloads. It provides immutable backups and air-gapped protection, ensuring robust, reliable, and easily manageable data security—all from a single, intuitive platform.

What advanced cybersecurity threats does ActiveProtect effectively counter?

ActiveProtect safeguards businesses against modern cyber threats by offering simple yet powerful data recovery and backup solutions. In the event of a cyberattack, our system ensures quick, reliable data restoration, minimizing downtime and data loss.

How does Synology differentiate itself in the evolving data protection landscape?

Synology stands out by offering a fully integrated software and hardware ecosystem that empowers IT teams with centralized backup management. Our focus on innovation—such as immutable storage, air-gapped security, and seamless hybrid cloud integration—ensures comprehensive data protection tailored to modern business needs.

What key innovations can IT professionals expect from ActiveProtect?

ActiveProtect introduces several cutting-edge features, including:

Immutable backups to prevent data tampering.

Air-gapped protection using whitelisted IPs, networks, and power isolation.

Centrally managed clustered backup systems for streamlined data security across multiple locations.

How has NAS evolved to meet the growing demands of security, scalability, and hybrid cloud integration?

Synology continually enhances both our software and firmware to keep pace with evolving security challenges. Our solutions are inspired by real-world IT needs, ensuring they boost efficiency, strengthen data protection, and provide seamless scalability—whether through on-premises, cloud, or hybrid deployments.

What benefits can ActiveProtect offer when applied in the public sector?

ActiveProtect is perfectly suited for the public sector by offering:

Immutable backups to safeguard critical government data.

Air-gapped infrastructure with strict IP, network, and power isolation.

Centrally managed clustered backup systems to ensure secure, streamlined data management across departments.

On-premise backup solution that keeps data locally to meet their compliance policies.

Synology has achieved strong results in both the B2B and B2C markets in India. Could you highlight some of Synology's key achievements in the Indian market?

Over the past three years, Synology has experienced tremendous growth in India, with over 300% overall sales growth. In the B2B sector alone, we've seen nearly 600% growth—a testament to the increasing trust businesses place in our solutions for data storage, backup, and protection.

With DeepSeek and other LLMs pushing the boundaries of AI-driven insights, does Synology have plans to collaborate with AI research teams to further enhance ActiveProtect’s cybersecurity defenses?

Absolutely. We recognize AI's potential in revolutionizing backup solutions, particularly in virus behavior detection. Synology now has a dedicated Generative AI team focused on AI-driven innovations, and we are committed to continuously exploring how AI can further strengthen our backup and cybersecurity solutions for our customers.

