For Women in Tech, Perception Is the Real Challenge—Not Capability

With over two decades of experience across industries, Falguni Desai has carved a prominent place in technology and executive leadership. As the CTO Partner at CTO Bridge Solutions, she spearheads innovation, leading teams in developing new products and strengthening existing ones for enhanced scalability and resilience. Falguni’s visionary leadership has earned prestigious accolades, including the 2020 CIO of The Year Award from WomanTech and the 2015 Next CIO Award. She has recently authored the book -Sheroes Amongst Us – Real Women, Real Stories. Excerpts.

As we celebrate Women’s Day, how do you think women in leadership roles can inspire the next generation of female professionals in the tech and business world?

Women in leadership roles have a responsibility not just to lead, but to uplift others within their organizations. The real impact comes from creating an ecosystem where women can thrive—one that provides equal opportunities, the right learning environment, and the mentorship they need to grow.

We need to ensure a level playing field—where they are heard, supported, and given the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Leaders should actively voice their concerns, advocate for their growth, and create spaces where they feel empowered to succeed.

For young professionals and freshers, structured mentorship can be a game-changer. Pairing them with experienced professionals in their field—who can guide, train, and prepare them for the corporate world—ensures they step into their careers with confidence.

By championing collaboration, continuous learning, and bold decision-making, today’s women leaders can empower the next generation to step up, take risks, and shape the industries of tomorrow.

Inclusion isn’t just about hiring more women—it’s about making sure they stay, grow, and lead. And that starts with today’s women leaders taking an active role in shaping the workplaces of tomorrow.

What challenges have you faced as a woman in tech, and how have you overcome them to reach the level of success you have today?

The biggest challenge as a woman in tech has never been about capability—it has been about perception. Early in my career, I often found myself in rooms where I was the only woman, where my opinions were second-guessed, and where decisions were made before I could speak. The assumption that women in tech must "prove themselves" more than their male counterparts was a constant undercurrent.

Another challenge has been navigating leadership dynamics. As I progressed in my career, I realized that having a strong voice and taking decisive actions sometimes made people uncomfortable—not because of the decisions themselves, but because they came from a woman. Stakeholder management became an essential skill, balancing assertiveness with diplomacy to ensure my expertise was valued without being perceived as disruptive.

One of the toughest phases was transitioning into independent consulting after years in corporate leadership. Unlike a traditional leadership role where influence comes with a title, consulting requires building credibility from scratch in every new engagement. I had to rely on the strength of my network, my track record of execution, and my ability to articulate complex tech strategies in a way that resonated with diverse stakeholders.

I overcame these challenges by focusing on value over validation. Instead of seeking approval, I let my work speak for itself. I built a strong, loyal team that believed in my leadership. I made sure I was always learning, adapting, and staying ahead of the curve. The tech world is changing, but change doesn’t happen by waiting—it happens when we step up and lead.

In your opinion, what are some of the key factors that hold women back from advancing in their careers, and what can be done to address them?

One of the biggest barriers to women advancing in their careers isn’t just external—it’s the internal conflict shaped by societal expectations. Women are often raised with the belief that they must seamlessly balance home, children, in-laws, and career, and if anything falls short, judgment follows. This leads to an overwhelming sense of guilt—about staying late at work, taking an opportunity abroad, or simply spending time on themselves.

For real change to happen, the support system around women—parents, mentors, spouses, in-laws—needs to evolve. Confidence doesn’t come just from within; it’s strengthened when the people around us believe in our capabilities and encourage us to take professional leaps without guilt.

Many women let go of promotions, international opportunities, or leadership roles, not because they lack ambition but because they fear they won’t be able to “do justice” to both home and work. Long working hours or career demands are often not received in the right spirit, adding further hesitation.

The shift needs to happen both within women themselves and in the ecosystem around them. When organizations, families, and communities truly support women’s ambitions, we’ll see more women stepping into leadership roles—not just because they can, but because they are accepted and encouraged to do so.

How important do you think mentorship is for women in business, and what role have mentors played in your career journey?

Women in business greatly benefit from mentorship as it provides valuable guidance, accelerates skill development, and opens doors to networking opportunities. Mentors help women navigate the complexities of business, build confidence, and offer tailored advice to help them achieve their goals. A unique aspect for women is the ability to have a mentor who understands the specific societal pressures they may face, such as balancing career ambitions with family responsibilities. This understanding allows female mentors to offer advice that empowers women to confidently navigate both personal and professional growth.

In my career, mentorship has been pivotal, particularly during moments of transition and key decision-making. I've been fortunate to have had a boss who played a significant mentoring role throughout my journey. His belief in my abilities gave me the confidence to embrace leadership roles and trust my instincts, especially in challenging situations.

One of the most valuable lessons he taught me early on was the importance of documentation—advice he gave when I was just starting and had learned the hard way about the consequences of relying on verbal agreements. He also played a crucial role in helping me understand team dynamics, the art of managing teams, and the nuances of stakeholder management. Most importantly, he was instrumental in my transition from a manager to a true leader, shaping my approach to leadership and decision-making. His mentorship has been a constant source of support and has greatly influenced my professional growth.

What advice would you give to young women aspiring to break into male-dominated industries such as tech, finance, or leadership roles?

Don’t consider that there is any different treatment based on gender. Always evaluate people through the lens of performance or intelligence—gender has nothing to do with it. This mindset will give you the confidence to walk into any meeting or conference and present yourself assertively. Be bold, be assertive, and never think anyone is giving you anything just for the sake of diversity and inclusion. You have earned your place through hard work, and you deserve it. Confidence is key—if you carry yourself confidently, others will recognize it. Also, strive to be the subject matter expert in whatever domain you pursue.

Additionally, always prioritize networking, embrace continual learning, and build resilience. These will not only support your career growth but also enable you to stand tall in any environment, no matter how challenging.

Your book "Sheroes Amongst Us - Real Women, Real Stories" highlights the inspiring journeys of women. What motivated you to compile these stories, and how do you hope it impacts readers?

The inspiration behind Sheroes Amongst Us – Real Women, Real Stories came from my deep desire to showcase the authentic and diverse experiences of women who have shown resilience, strength, and leadership in their respective fields. As I met more incredible women, I realized that their stories, though extraordinary, often went unnoticed or underappreciated. I wanted to provide them with a platform where their voices could be heard, and their journeys could inspire others.

Through this book, I want readers to view it as a source of aspiration for what they want to achieve in their own lives. The stories of these women are real-life examples that show that success is not just possible but within reach. They have faced challenges, navigated obstacles, and ultimately achieved their goals, proving that with determination, anything is possible.

I hope that readers—whether they are women or men—will draw inspiration from these journeys and feel empowered to pursue their own ambitions. It’s not just about telling stories; it’s about fostering a sense of solidarity, breaking down barriers, and showing that every person has the potential to achieve greatness.