How SpeakX is Revolutionizing English Learning with AI Technology

SpeakX (Formerly Yellow Class), an Edtech startup. The startup is dedicated to revolutionizing English Speaking for India through advanced GenAI technology.

In an exclusive interview with Manisha Sharma, Assistant Editor, Ciol, Arpit Mittal, Founder & CEO of SpeakX, spoke about the vision behind the platform, the role of GenAI in transforming English language learning, and the impact it has had on learners across India.

SpeakX is pioneering the use of advanced GenAI technology for English language learning. What inspired this vision, and how has the journey been since its inception?

At SpeakX, our vision has always been to make English learning accessible, engaging, and effective for everyone, regardless of their background or where they come from. The inspiration behind our use of advanced GenAI technology comes from recognizing a key challenge in India—English proficiency often acts as a barrier to personal and professional growth. Traditional methods of learning tend to be rigid and impersonal, which many learners struggle with.

We wanted to create a solution that wasn’t just about memorizing rules but one that adapts to each individual's needs and pace. Since our inception, the journey has been incredibly rewarding. Thousands of people across India have improved their English-speaking skills using our platform, gaining the confidence to communicate more effectively in social and professional settings.

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, and leveraging GenAI has enabled us to build a personalized experience—tailored lessons, instant feedback, and 24/7 AI coaching. These features empower users to practice and improve at their own pace, and we’re thrilled by the impact SpeakX has had on so many lives.

How does GenAI personalize the learning experience for users and address challenges like building confidence and fluency?

GenAI at SpeakX closely analyzes each learner’s progress and customizes lessons to target specific areas for improvement. For instance, if someone struggles with pronunciation or grammar, the AI adjusts to provide more exercises in those areas. This personalized approach allows learners to progress without feeling rushed or overwhelmed, building confidence step by step.

Real-time feedback plays a crucial role, in guiding learners through vocabulary, sentence structures, and other nuances of the language. This tailored support not only enhances fluency but also makes learners more comfortable and confident in using English in everyday and professional scenarios.

In a linguistically diverse country like India, how does SpeakX ensure inclusivity and accessibility for learners from varied backgrounds?

India’s linguistic diversity is something we deeply value and consider in our design. SpeakX offers the platform in multiple regional languages, ensuring that users from different backgrounds can navigate and learn comfortably.

Additionally, our personalized learning paths cater to varying skill levels—from beginners to advanced users. This ensures inclusivity, enabling everyone to learn at their own pace and feel empowered regardless of their regional language or background.

English proficiency is crucial for global career opportunities. How is SpeakX preparing users to thrive in international job markets?

SpeakX is designed to prepare learners for real-world professional scenarios. Beyond everyday English, our platform focuses on business communication, job interview preparation, and workplace conversations.

We emphasize practical skills, helping users speak clearly and confidently in professional settings. By simulating real-world scenarios, learners gain the ability to navigate interviews and business meetings effectively, giving them a competitive edge in the global job market.

Can you share a success story of how SpeakX has positively impacted a learner’s career or life?

One of our learners, Akash from Hyderabad, shared how SpeakX transformed his journey to securing his dream IT job. By practicing daily on the app, he improved his English skills, gaining the confidence to excel in interviews and communicate effectively.

Akash said, “SpeakX helped me reach my language goals and get my dream IT job.” His story highlights how the right tools and consistent practice can help individuals overcome language barriers and achieve career success.

What role do you see AI playing in shaping the future of education, particularly in language learning?

AI has the potential to revolutionize education by making it more personal, accessible, and effective. In language learning, AI acts like a tutor available 24/7, providing instant feedback and real-time guidance.

It simplifies complex concepts, tracks progress, and tailors lessons to individual needs. Looking ahead, AI will make education more interactive and engaging. For language learning, where practice and personalization are critical, AI will continue to play a transformative role in helping learners improve faster and more effectively.

As the Founder of SpeakX, what is your message to aspiring learners looking to enhance their English skills using technology-driven platforms?

My message to all aspiring learners is simple: don’t let fear or doubt hold you back. Technology has made learning English more accessible than ever. With tools like personalized lessons and instant feedback, you can progress at your own pace.

Dedicate just a few minutes daily, stay consistent, and trust the process. With the right support, you can overcome language barriers, unlock new opportunities, and achieve your goals. Stay determined, and you’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish.

