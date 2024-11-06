TVS Electronics: Shaping the Future of India’s EMS Sector

In this exclusive interview with Sathya Doraisamy, Chief Business Officer – Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) of TVS Electronics, we delve into the transformative journey of India’s Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry and TVS Electronics' role in this space. With a legacy of 37 years, TVS Electronics is a key player in driving the 'Make in India' vision. Let’s take a closer look at how the company’s Tumakuru manufacturing plant is at the forefront of providing a range of electronics manufacturing services.

How do you see the EMS industry evolving in India?

The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) industry in India is undergoing significant transformation as the country emerges as a global manufacturing hub. With increasing demand for electronic goods, both domestically and internationally, and strong government support, the sector is poised for rapid growth.

What is driving it?

The EMS industry in India is evolving rapidly, driven by:

Increased domestic demand for electronic goods: As the Indian market matures, there is a growing appetite for consumer electronics, automotive electronics, and industrial electronics.

Government initiatives: Programs like ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ focus on reducing imports and increasing localized manufacturing. These initiatives, along with Production Linked Incentives (PLI), are accelerating growth in the EMS sector.

Component ecosystem development: India is making strides in establishing a robust semiconductor and electronic component manufacturing base, which will be pivotal for the country to remain cost-competitive. These advancements position India as a global player in electronics manufacturing.

How is TVS Electronics contributing to the 'Make in India' initiative in this space?

With 37 years of manufacturing expertise, TVS Electronics is at the forefront of the EMS industry’s growth. We have invested in advanced manufacturing technologies and leverage automation and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) at our Tumakuru facility to deliver world-class production quality, significantly reducing dependency on imports.

We are also actively contributing to developing a local ecosystem by creating jobs, collaborating with vendors and suppliers, and supporting the growth of ancillary businesses. This ecosystem approach not only strengthens the EMS industry but also aligns with India’s goal of becoming a self-reliant manufacturing hub. Moreover, our focus on high-quality, scalable manufacturing processes ensures that India’s EMS sector remains competitive globally while creating long-term job opportunities and fostering innovation.

By continuously enhancing production capabilities and collaborating with key stakeholders, TVS Electronics is shaping the future of EMS in India, contributing meaningfully to the 'Make in India' initiative.

Given the importance of Surface-Mount Technology (SMT) in modern EMS, how are you integrating this cutting-edge technology?

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) is crucial in today’s Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS), especially for high-performance and precision-driven electronic devices. TVS Electronics is integrating cutting-edge SMT capabilities in the following ways:

State-of-the-art SMT equipment: We have made significant investments in advanced SMT equipment, including high-speed pick-and-place machines, precision reflow ovens, and wave soldering systems, ensuring the highest efficiency in PCB assembly.

Advanced inspection systems: To ensure impeccable quality, we deploy high-precision Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), and X-ray inspection at various stages of the manufacturing process. This guarantees that every component meets stringent quality standards.

Flexible manufacturing systems: TVS Electronics accommodates both low-mix high-volume and high-mix low-volume production, providing tailored solutions for a diverse range of customer requirements, from mass production to specialized products.

Skilled workforce: Our team is highly trained to operate these advanced systems, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration of technology into production processes.

Digital infrastructure for agility: In addition to the best-in-class equipment, we have invested in robust digital infrastructure, enhancing our ability to rapidly adapt to changing product lines and customer needs. Automation continues to be a key focus for us, as we scale up our processes to ensure repeatability, reliability, and efficiency in manufacturing.

EMS is a highly competitive space. How is TVS Electronics differentiating itself to cater to both domestic and international markets?

We stand out in the highly competitive EMS industry by offering a comprehensive range of solutions that cater to both domestic and international markets:

We provide a full spectrum of services, from product design and manufacturing to sales, after-sales services and warranty support. Our holistic approach allows customers to streamline their supply chain and focus on innovation while we handle the complete product lifecycle.

Moreover, we have a well-established R&D center, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, a repair factory, and after-sales service units, all under one roof. This integration ensures faster time-to-market, superior quality control, and cost efficiency.

We also specialize in catering to a wide array of industries, including automotive, medical devices, consumer electronics, and more. Our ability to customize solutions and adapt to both low-volume and high-volume production requirements enables us to meet the unique demands of both domestic and global markets.

We also adhere to the Industry 4.0 standards by adopting Industry 4.0 technologies, we ensure that our manufacturing processes are future-ready, optimized for automation, data-driven decision-making, and enhanced efficiency.

It is also equally important to have a robust supply chain and strategic partnerships. To this end, our well-established supply chain network, coupled with strategic partnerships, ensures that operations run smoothly, reducing lead times and delivering consistently high-quality products.

Can you provide an overview of your EMS offerings in areas like PCB assembly, product testing, box building, and supply chain management?

We provide a robust range of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) designed to cater to diverse industry needs, such as:

PCB Assembly: We specialize in both Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and through-hole assembly, ensuring precision and efficiency in assembling printed circuit boards. Our PCB assembly process adheres to IPC standards, guaranteeing high quality, and reliable products for various industries.

Product Testing: We conduct comprehensive testing to ensure product reliability and performance, including Functional Circuit Testing (FCT) and In-Circuit Testing (ICT). We also offer environmental testing to simulate real-world conditions and ensure the durability and resilience of our products.

Box Build: Our end-to-end assembly services include everything from sub-assembly to full product integration, packaging, and labelling. We also offer customization services to meet specific customer needs, and our broad supplier ecosystem includes capabilities like plastic injection molding and sheet metal fabrication to support diverse product requirements.

Supply Chain Management: We manage the entire supply chain process through strategic sourcing, inventory optimization, and logistics coordination to ensure smooth, timely delivery. Our efficient supply chain network serves both domestic and international clients, ensuring that products are delivered on time and at competitive costs.

What sustainable EMS practices does TVS Electronics follow, and how do they reflect larger industry trends in India?

We are dedicated to integrating sustainability into its Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) practices, reflecting broader industry trends in India toward eco-friendly manufacturing.

Here’s how we lead in sustainable EMS:

Renewable energy-powered operations: Our factory is powered by renewable energy, with a solar power generation capacity of 400 kW. This commitment to clean energy significantly reduces our carbon footprint and supports India’s growing focus on renewable energy adoption.

Green manufacturing principles: We adhere to eco-friendly practices, such as e-waste recycling and solder recovery technology, which enables us to recover and reuse solder materials, minimizing production waste and reducing environmental impact.

Zero waste goals: TVS Electronics is actively working toward achieving zero waste operations. Our focus on sustainable processes sets a benchmark in the EMS industry, showcasing our dedication to minimizing waste and promoting resource efficiency.

What challenges does the EMS industry face in India, particularly in terms of competition, talent, and infrastructure, and how is TVS Electronics overcoming them?

The EMS industry in India faces several challenges, particularly in areas like competition, talent acquisition, and infrastructure development.

The EMS sector is becoming increasingly competitive with the entry of new players, both domestic and international, leading to price pressures and higher expectations for innovation and quality. The second one is a talent shortage. Finding skilled workers proficient in advanced manufacturing technologies like Surface Mount Technology (SMT), automation, and Industry 4.0 is a significant challenge.

Finally we also need to be mindful of the infrastructure limitations. As technological advancements in manufacturing continue at a rapid pace, India’s infrastructure, in some regions, struggles to keep up, creating supply chain bottlenecks and delays.