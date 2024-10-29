Zinc secures $25.5M seed funding to reshape India's edu-wealth sector

Zinc, an edu-wealth business has disclosed raising $25.5 million in seed funding in a groundbreaking attempt to reshape the financial landscape for Indian families preparing for international education. Under the leadership of Nexus Venture Partners, with involvement from Quona Capital, EDBI, Global Ventures, and Credit Saison, this investment will help Zinc improve product development, obtain essential financial licenses, and introduce customised investment options for Indian families dealing with the high cost of education around the world.

The funds will drive Zinc’s expansion into areas like global investment tools, AI-powered university counseling, and cross-border payment solutions – all aimed at empowering families to make strategic financial choices for their children's educational futures. With nearly two million Indian students expected to pursue higher education abroad by 2025, the demand for edu-wealth solutions has surged. Recent studies reveal that while 78% of Indian parents aspire to send their children overseas, many face barriers due to rising education costs and a weakening rupee.

Addressing the Edu-Wealth Gap for Global Education

Historically, Indian families have relied on general savings or high-interest debt, lacking financial tools designed to invest in the currencies of their future expenses. The devaluation of the rupee (down nearly 10% against the dollar from ₹76.38 in 2020 to ₹83.93 in 2024) has intensified this financial strain. Zinc aims to bridge this gap by creating tailored edu-wealth products that empower families to save, invest, and spend in stable foreign currencies, insulating them from currency fluctuations and escalating education expenses.

Zinc Honors: A Comprehensive Platform for Education Financing

To meet these demands, Zinc has introduced Zinc Honors, a holistic product suite tailored to support every aspect of a student’s overseas education journey. A key feature of this platform is Ada, Zinc’s proprietary AI-powered edu-counselor, designed to assist Indian families in making informed decisions about overseas education. By providing comprehensive guidance, Ada aims to make the dream of studying abroad more achievable and financially manageable.

Prashanth Ranganathan, Founder & CEO of Zinc, explained, "At Zinc, we are addressing one of the most pressing challenges faced by Indian families—navigating the rising costs of international education. In today’s rapidly changing financial landscape, it’s crucial to move beyond traditional rupee-based savings and adopt global strategies that protect against currency fluctuations and inflation. Zinc is not just about connecting students to the right universities; it’s about providing a comprehensive financial ecosystem that enables families to plan, save, and invest wisely across borders."

Key Licenses and Future Vision

With approvals for the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) license from SEBI and provisional clearance for the Payment Service Provider (PSP) license, Zinc is setting a new benchmark in cross-border financial services. Additionally, the company has applied for a brokerage license from the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) in GIFT City. These licenses will empower Zinc to offer a full suite of services, including personalized investment advice, cross-border payment facilitation, and access to global markets, within a tax-efficient framework.

Prashanth further added, "We are building a future where families no longer have to worry about the complexities of managing cross-border payments and investment products. Our full suite of services is designed to empower Indian parents with the right tools to invest confidently in their children’s education while mitigating the financial pressures associated with studying abroad. We are excited to take the next big step in expanding our offerings, setting new industry standards for cross-border financial solutions."

Expanding India’s Role in Global Education

Anup Gupta, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, expressed, "India is emerging as a key geography for students pursuing global education opportunities. Nexus is delighted to partner again with Prashanth and Team Zinc in their vision to support parents and students in realizing their global education goals in a planned and transparent manner with a best-in-class combination of education advisory and financial services platform."

Zinc’s edu-wealth platform empowers families to invest in foreign currencies, thereby insulating their savings from rupee depreciation and aligning their investments with future expenses. By offering global investment options, Zinc enables parents to create robust financial plans that safeguard against currency fluctuations, ensuring a secure future for their children’s educational pursuits.

