Traqo Raises Pre-Seed Funding to Revolutionize Logistics with No-Code

Traqo.io, a no-code platform specialising in third-party logistics management, is making headlines with its recent pre-seed funding round. The round was led by We Founder Circle, marking a significant milestone for Traqo as they aim to streamline logistics operations using cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities.

Traqo is not just another logistics platform; it promises to revolutionize how logistics is managed. With its no-code Software as a Service (SaaS) model, Traqo is designed to eliminate manual processes like spreadsheets and reduce operational inefficiencies. Their goal? To bring real-time, integrated management solutions to logistics companies, enhancing transparency and scalability.

The Recent Pre-Seed Funding Round

The exact amount of the funds raised in the pre-seed round remains undisclosed, but the investment led by We Founder Circle is expected to fuel Traqo's expansion efforts. The funds will play a crucial role in building the company’s AI capabilities and tech team.

Founders and Leadership Team

Traqo was founded by Mukesh Deogune, an IIT BHU alumnus, along with a team that brings rich experience from top organizations like Microsoft, HSBC, and Reliance. Their combined expertise is helping to build a robust platform that has already gained traction within the logistics industry.

What Traqo Offers

Traqo’s SaaS-based platform is a game-changer for logistics, covering the entire freight lifecycle—from procurement and tracking to auditing and settlement. It’s designed to be 10x faster and more cost-effective than other logistics solutions on the market, providing manufacturers and logistics stakeholders with powerful tools to optimize their operations.

Challenges in Traditional Logistics Management

Traditional logistics management systems are bogged down by manual processes like data entry, resulting in inefficiencies and increased costs. Traqo addresses these pain points by offering automated, integrated solutions that provide real-time insights.

How Traqo is Solving Logistics Problems

Traqo eliminates the need for spreadsheets and manual work, automating logistics management through a unified platform. Their SaaS solution streamlines operations, making logistics up to 10 times faster and significantly cheaper. This is particularly valuable for manufacturers and e-commerce businesses seeking to optimize their freight lifecycle.

AI Capabilities and Tech Expansion

With the recent infusion of funds, Traqo plans to expand its AI-driven features. The company aims to give businesses full visibility and control over their logistics operations, ensuring greater efficiency and scalability. AI will play a key role in route optimization, load planning, and real-time monitoring, making logistics more efficient than ever before.

Mukesh Deogune, Founder of Traqo.io, shared his vision: "Traqo is enabling logistics stakeholders to manage their operations on a single, neutral platform, ensuring greater transparency, efficiency, and scalability. With the backing of We Founder Circle, we are set to expand our AI-driven features and empower businesses to gain full visibility and control over their logistics."

We Founder Circle has recognized the potential of Traqo’s no-code platform to reshape the logistics industry. Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder & CEO of We Founder Circle, stated: "Solving a real-world problem, Traqo's no-code platform has the potential to redefine how logistics is managed across sectors, offering businesses the ability to optimize every aspect of their freight lifecycle."

No-Code SaaS Platform Features

The platform is built with easy-to-customize, drag-and-drop modules that enable freight procurement, trip planning, SLA management, fund auditing, and invoicing. This no-code system ensures that businesses can adapt the software to meet their unique needs without requiring technical expertise.

Technological Edge of Traqo

Traqo integrates advanced tracking technologies, using SIM-based tracking, GPS, and toll gate data to provide real-time monitoring of shipments. Their AI-based trip planner allows for route optimization and 3D load optimization, enabling businesses to cut costs and improve operational efficiencies.

Growth and Market Opportunities

Currently, Traqo has onboarded over 51 SMEs and is growing at a rate of 3x year over year. The company is targeting a Total Addressable Market (TAM) of $215 billion, with opportunities to expand both across India and globally.

The recent funding will be used to scale Traqo’s AI capabilities and strengthen its tech team. The company aims to enhance its platform to meet the growing demands for efficient logistics solutions, particularly in the manufacturing and e-commerce sectors. Their pay-as-you-go subscription model also makes their solution accessible to businesses of all sizes.

Conclusion

Traqo is poised to redefine the logistics industry with its no-code SaaS platform. By automating and streamlining key operations, Traqo offers manufacturers and logistics companies a faster, more efficient way to manage their freight lifecycle. With its AI-driven approach and strong leadership, Traqo is set to be a game-changer in the sector.

