Social Hardware raises INR 3.2 Cr to expand teleoperated robotics

Bengaluru-based startup Social Hardware, which specializes in assistive devices, bionics, and teleoperated robotics, has recently raised INR 3.2 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV). This significant investment will fuel the company's growth initiatives, including expanding its research and development (R&D) facility, building a sales and marketing team, and increasing production capacity. With co-investors Ivyleague Ventures and Soonicorn Ventures, Social Hardware aims to revolutionize hazardous industries through its advanced robotics systems.

Advertisment

Social Hardware is an inclusive innovation startup committed to designing assistive devices and teleoperated robotics to address high-risk tasks across several hazardous industries. The company’s vision is to provide safer, more efficient alternatives for operations where human presence could be dangerous, such as manufacturing, defense, and aerospace.

Product Offerings and Focus Industries

Social Hardware’s flagship products include teleoperated robotic systems designed to perform complex tasks remotely in high-risk environments. These systems are especially useful in sectors like infrastructure, aerospace, defense, and manufacturing, where safety is a major concern.

Advertisment

Funding Details

Amount Raised and Lead Investors

The startup secured INR 3.2 crore in seed funding, with Inflection Point Ventures (IPV) leading the round. The funding will help the company accelerate its research and development as well as marketing and sales initiatives.

Advertisment

Other Participants in the Seed Round

Ivyleague Ventures and Soonicorn Ventures also participated in the seed round, further bolstering the financial backing for Social Hardware’s expansion.

Growth and Expansion Plans

Advertisment

Investment Allocation

The seed funding will be allocated to various key areas, including scaling the marketing and sales team, establishing an advanced R&D facility, and expanding in-house manufacturing capabilities. This will enable Social Hardware to continue innovating and introducing new technology to the market.

Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategies

Advertisment

The company plans to implement a robust go-to-market strategy, focusing on developing a strong presence in industries that require teleoperated robotics, such as defense and aerospace.

Expansion of Manufacturing and R&D

With a current production capacity of 12 units, Social Hardware aims to triple this to 36 units by FY 2025-26. Alongside this, the company is strengthening its R&D facility to drive technological advancements and foster the development of new intellectual property (IP).

Advertisment

Teleoperated Robotic Systems: Innovation at the Forefront

Overview of Teleoperated Systems

Social Hardware’s teleoperated robots are designed for remote-controlled operations, reducing the need for human workers to be physically present in hazardous environments. These robots use augmented reality and gesture-based controls for precise handling.

Advertisment

Addressing Hazardous Operations

Many industries, especially defense, manufacturing, and aerospace, involve tasks that expose workers to potential hazards. Social Hardware’s solutions mitigate these risks by allowing operators to control robots remotely, ensuring worker safety while maintaining efficiency.

Sectors Benefiting from the Technology

Industries like defense, infrastructure, and aerospace stand to benefit significantly from Social Hardware’s teleoperated robotics systems, which provide advanced safety features for high-risk operations.

Core Team Behind Social Hardware

Leadership and Expertise

The startup was co-founded by Abhit Kumar, Cameron Norris, and Raghavendran Arunachalam, each bringing their unique expertise in engineering, marketing, and electronics to drive Social Hardware’s innovation.

Co-Founders: Abhit Kumar, Cameron Norris, Raghavendran Arunachalam

Abhit Kumar, the CEO, is an expert in Biomedical and Instrumentation Engineering, leading the company’s assistive device development. Cameron Norris brings digital marketing expertise, having scaled global platforms like Wevolver. Raghavendran Arunachalam, the CTO, specializes in embedded systems and defense-grade product development, pushing the technical boundaries of robotics.

Inflection Point Ventures' Support

Statement from Vikram Ramasubramanian

Vikram Ramasubramanian, Partner at IPV, emphasized the importance of Social Hardware’s innovation in addressing the challenges of hazardous industries, stating that their technology offers a much-needed solution for sectors like manufacturing, defense, and aerospace.

IPV's Role in the Seed Round

Inflection Point Ventures has consistently invested in cutting-edge startups, and their backing for Social Hardware is a testament to the potential of teleoperated robotics in transforming how industries manage risk.

The Problem with Hazardous Operations

Human Risk in Sectors like Defense, Manufacturing, and Aerospace

These sectors expose workers to potentially life-threatening risks, often requiring them to perform complex tasks in dangerous environments. Traditionally, these industries rely on human intervention, leading to inefficiencies and safety concerns.

The Limitations of Traditional Methods

Outdated methods in high-risk sectors not only expose workers to danger but also limit innovation. With the growing demand for safety and efficiency, these industries are ripe for transformation through teleoperation.

Teleoperation: How It Works

Features of Social Hardware’s Teleoperation System

The company’s teleoperated robotics systems come equipped with augmented reality interfaces and gesture-based control technology, allowing operators to perform complex tasks remotely with high precision.

Augmented Reality and Gesture-Based Controls

These cutting-edge technologies enable workers to control robots in real-time, enhancing accuracy and minimizing the risk of human error.

Product Features and Patent-Pending Innovations

Modular End-Effectors

The modular design of Social Hardware’s robots allows for the attachment of various end-effectors, including biomechanical hands and specialized tools, making them adaptable for a wide range of mission-critical tasks.

Mesh Network Technology for Secure Communication

The robots use mesh network technology with AES-256 encryption for secure communication, even in compromised environments. This ensures reliable operation in any scenario.

Impact on Industry Efficiency and Worker Safety

Reducing Human Exposure to Risk

By allowing workers to control robots from a distance, Social Hardware’s teleoperation systems significantly reduce the risks associated with hazardous environments.

Improving Operational Efficiency

The ability to perform tasks remotely also boosts operational efficiency, ensuring that work continues uninterrupted, even in high-risk settings.

Production Capacity and Future Targets

Current and Projected Production Units

Social Hardware currently has a production capacity of 12 units, which is expected to triple by FY 2025-26, aiming for a revenue capacity of ₹24.76 crore.

Revenue Projections for FY 2025-26

With the increased production capacity, the company anticipates reaching revenue milestones in the coming fiscal years, driving growth through innovation.

Key Achievements and Milestones

#MyFirstRakhi Campaign

Social Hardware gained widespread recognition with the #MyFirstRakhi campaign, which enabled children with limb differences to participate in Raksha Bandhan using custom prosthetics.

Launch of Eclipse Robot at Bengaluru Space Expo 2024

The company recently showcased its latest innovation, the Eclipse Robot, at the Bengaluru Space Expo 2024, further cementing its role as a leader

Market Outlook for Teleoperation and Robotics

Global and India Market Projections

The global teleoperation and robotics market is projected to reach USD 22.5 billion by 2026, driven by demand for safer, more efficient operations in hazardous environments. India’s robotics market is expected to see significant growth, reaching USD 7.77 billion by 2027, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. As industries in India look to adopt more advanced technologies, Social Hardware is well-positioned to tap into this expanding market.

Growth in Asia-Pacific Region

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for 18.36% of the global teleoperation market by 2026, with increasing adoption in sectors such as defense, aerospace, and manufacturing. India is a key player in this growth, with industries focusing on upgrading their operations to improve both safety and efficiency.

Also Read: