NG EarSafe raises INR 1.06 Crore Seed Funding from Inflection Ventures

NG EarSafe, India’s ENT-certified brand specialising in open-ear headphone technology, has recently raised INR 1.06 crore in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The fresh capital will be directed toward enhancing brand and category awareness, expanding market reach, and fueling the development of new, innovative products. The move aligns with the brand's mission to offer safer listening solutions to a growing customer base.

NG EarSafe is an ENT-certified premium open-ear headphone brand, that employs both Air Conduction and Bone Conduction Technology. This advanced technology transmits sound through vibrations, bypassing the eardrum entirely, ensuring a safer and more comfortable listening experience for users. By focusing on ear health and user comfort, the brand aims to create a lasting impact in the audio equipment market.

Co-founded by Meet Shah, CEO, and Raj Shah, COO, NG EarSafe benefits from the leadership of seasoned professionals with strong business backgrounds. Meet Shah, an MBA graduate from NMIMS with prior experience at Godrej, and Raj Shah, an MBA from RK University, bring together their expertise to drive innovation and growth at NG EarSafe.

Mitesh Shah, Co-Founder of Inflection Point Ventures, remarked on the investment, highlighting the critical role NG EarSafe plays in prioritizing ear health: "From young children to senior citizens, everyone owns a pair or two of earphones or headphones. This has led to a sharp rise in hearing loss and ear infections. NG EarSafe’s ENT-certified open-ear headphones not only prioritize ear health by eliminating ear pain and damage but also offer premium audio quality at a fair market price. What initially caught our attention was the unique certification, but it was the exceptional audio performance that ultimately convinced us to invest in the brand."

Strong Market Presence and Growing Demand

Having already sold over 43,000 units, NG EarSafe boasts a strong direct-to-consumer (D2C) presence on popular online marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. In addition, the brand has expanded its retail footprint, being available in over 100 stores across India, including well-known chains like Sangeetha and Phonewale. Operating at an annual revenue run rate (ARR) of ₹10 crore, NG EarSafe is well-positioned to tap into the growing demand for safer and more innovative audio solutions.

Meet Shah, Co-Founder & CEO of NG EarSafe, emphasised the importance of their mission in addressing global hearing concerns: "WHO predicts that 1 in 4 people will face hearing problems by 2050. Our goal at NG EarSafe is to encourage a shift towards safer forms of listening, helping to reduce the forecasted hearing damage."

NG EarSafe has achieved several notable milestones, including being incubated at ISB I-Ventures in 2024 and recognized as a Gokwik Dynamic Disruptor brand in the same year. The brand was a finalist at the Retail Startup Awards in 2022 and secured first place at Aakar, IIT Bombay, in 2019. Additionally, the company has consistently ranked among Amazon’s top five bestsellers in the open-ear headphone category.

The global headphones market is currently valued at $71 billion, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%, with India contributing a market size of ₹7,000 crore. The open-ear headphone segment is expected to grow significantly, projected to reach a market size of ₹2,500 crore over the next three years, further highlighting the immense potential for NG EarSafe in this niche market.

With this investment, Inflection Point Ventures continues to strengthen its portfolio, having invested over INR 790 crore across more than 260 startups to date. Their strategic investments aim to support innovative brands like NG EarSafe in their journey towards growth and category leadership.

This funding marks an important milestone for NG EarSafe as it continues to redefine how audio technology can prioritize user health without compromising on quality or innovation.

