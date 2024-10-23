Neysa Raises $30M Series A Funding to Drive Growth in Gen AI Solutions

Neysa has recently raised $30 million in Series A funding. The investment round was co-led by NTTVC, Z47 (formerly Matrix Partners India), and Nexus Venture Partners. This marks Neysa's continued growth following a $20 million seed round earlier this year. The fresh capital will fuel the company's mission to expand AI infrastructure and democratize access to scalable AI solutions, particularly for enterprises and the public sector in India.

A Strong Start with Neysa Velocis

Neysa’s flagship platform, Neysa Velocis, launched in July 2024, offers on-demand access to high-performance computing infrastructure. Now generally available, the platform has attracted paying customers from diverse sectors such as digital-first companies, media, service providers, software vendors, and government bodies. This early adoption highlights the increasing demand for scalable AI-native solutions across industries.

Expanding AI Infrastructure

With the Indian AI market projected to grow to $22 billion by 2027, Neysa is positioned to meet the growing need for AI solutions. Over 60% of Indian enterprises are exploring AI applications, but many still face challenges with accessing purpose-built AI infrastructure. Neysa aims to fill this gap with its localized, scalable infrastructure, enhancing AI accessibility for businesses of all sizes.

Strategic Investment to Scale AI

“This investment brings us closer to our vision of democratizing access to Gen AI and AI solutions for organizations across the world,” said Sharad Sanghi, Co-Founder and CEO of Neysa. Neysa’s focus on developing purpose-built, cost-effective AI-native solutions is empowering organizations to innovate confidently in an AI-driven world.

Vab Goel, Founding Partner at NTTVC, emphasized the significance of Neysa's work: "The team’s innovation and commitment to accelerating Gen AI solutions are creating a significant impact in the region’s tech ecosystem."

Neysa’s mission is to eliminate complexity in AI adoption and unlock innovation for businesses worldwide. "Sharad, Andy, and Neysa team’s remarkable progress in a short time has been inspiring," added Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Z47.

Jishnu Bhattacharjee, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners, stated, “Neysa is accelerating the adoption of Generative AI by enterprises. We are thrilled to double down on our partnership with the team as they build one of the most advanced AI clouds out of India for the world."

Neysa is also forging alliances with global system integrators, cloud service providers, and AI-focused software vendors to advance its mission. Through these collaborations and participation in government initiatives, Neysa is playing a key role in shaping public discourse around AI adoption and innovation in emerging markets.

