iRasus Technologies raises Rs 4 crore in seed round led by IAN Group

iRasus Technologies, an innovative company specializing in energy analytics, has raised more than INR 4 crore in a seed funding round. The round was led by Rohit Rajput and Srikar Reddy of IAN Angel, with additional participation from DFAN and other angel investors. iRasus focuses on providing advanced analytics and intelligence on battery data, specifically for electric mobility and stationary battery storage solutions, helping businesses transition away from fossil fuel-based energy sources.

The funds raised in this round will allow iRasus to expand its product and engineering teams, as well as accelerate its business growth across India. With plans to reach battery manufacturers, fleet operators, OEMs, renewable energy storage providers, telecom operators, and other users of battery storage systems, the company aims to establish itself as a leader in battery analytics for clean energy applications. iRasus is leveraging its partnerships, industry recognition, and proven track record to attract new customers, while focusing on the integration of battery intelligence and analytics with adjacent systems like charging infrastructure.

iRasus' mission is to provide scalable, reliable, and affordable solutions that integrate battery data intelligence into electric mobility and renewable energy storage. With a strong commitment to sustainability, the company is positioned to address the growing demand for efficient battery data integration. The seed funding will further support recruitment in their data science and AI teams, bolstering their technical expertise.

Arjun Sinha Roy, Founder and Director of iRasus Technologies, said, “At iRasus, we believe that data is not just a peripheral aspect but central to driving adoption and innovation, especially in sectors like CleanTech. Our platform leverages AI, ML, and data analytics to create real-time insights into battery systems and adjacencies that enable better operational decisions and foster new business applications. This combination of data-driven strategies and smart technology is crucial for moving the industry from early adoption to maturity. This seed funding enables us to expand our capabilities and further enhance our platform to support the electric mobility and energy storage sectors.”

Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of IAN Group, said, “IAN is thrilled to support iRasus Technologies as they revolutionize the battery solutions space with data-driven insights to enhance battery performance and drive end applications. The team’s focus on sustainability is crucial to addressing the evolving needs of the electric mobility and renewable energy sectors. We believe that iRasus’ Preksha platform will have a significant impact in the e-mobility industry, and IAN is excited to be part of their journey.”

As the cleantech industry continues to shift towards battery storage, iRasus is poised to meet the demand for a data-driven platform that offers a deep understanding of battery performance. Its Preksha platform provides real-time battery management through predictive maintenance and comprehensive data analysis, helping users reduce costs, improve safety, and optimize battery usage.

Founded in 2019 and incubated at AIC Synapses, iRasus Technologies is committed to transforming the energy storage ecosystem through its flagship platform, Preksha. Recognized by Startup India and the Ministry of MSME, Preksha delivers real-time monitoring and analytics-driven insights into battery data, which are crucial for sectors like electric buses, fleet operators, and stationary battery users. These insights help optimize performance, extend battery lifespan, and enhance safety.

